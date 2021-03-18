Suspect held in Jenny’s shooting

A 48-year-old man has been held in connection with malicious damage at Jenny’s on the Boulevard, Port of Spain, which was shot at on Tuesday morning.
The suspect was held on Wednesday during a police operation that involved officers of the Northern Division and the Western Division, under the supervision of ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramkhelewan and Supt Edwards.
The officers received information which led them to Caratal Road, Cumuto, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A search was conducted, but nothing illegal was found at the home.
The man was, however, detained and his vehicle—a white Nissan AD wagon—was impounded.
The car is believed to be the same vehicle used in the shooting of the building, and is expected to be examined by crime scene investigators.
The operation also included ASP Coggins, Insp Ward, Sgt Caldon, Sgt Khan, Cpl Durity and others.
The Cipriani Boulevard restaurant was shot at around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Restaurant owner Jenny Sharma told the Express CCTV footage captured a Nissan AD wagon pulling up outside the business place.
One man was seen driving the vehicle, while another jumped out from the back seat onto the roadway and fired at the glass-enclosed take-out area of the restaurant.
She said nine bullet holes are visible on the building.
Sharma said the CCTV cameras picked up the make and model of the vehicle and registration plate.
“They parked in front the driveway (take-out area), shoot about nine bullets straight onto the glass on take-away, jump back in the vehicle, we can’t see their faces as they were wearing masks,” she said.
Sharma said she has no idea why her business is targeted by gunmen.
“I honestly do not have any idea. I tried to figure that out, to no avail,” she said, adding that she is in the dark as to whether it could be a personal attack, a business issue or anything related to any staff members or anyone she knows.
This was the second time in the year that gunmen have shot at her restaurant during the night when it is closed.
She said the last shooting at the closed building took place on February 21, which was reported to police.