Suspect in court for home invasion

A COUVA man is expected before a Chaguanas magistrate today charged with violently robbing the relatives of businessman Rajendra Maye while wearing a fake police uniform.
Maye is the owner of the R Maye Hardware and Double Palm Guest House chains and Hanggers Extreme Restaurant and Bar.
Anthony Hoyte, 30, of Roystonia, Couva, is facing three charges of robbery with violence, two of assault with intent to rob, one of robbery with aggravation and five of false imprisonment. Four other suspects are yet to be detained.
Police said on the afternoon of August 20, a group of five men dressed in what appeared to be police tactical/operations wear and armed, approached a man at Derrick Road, Chase Village, and announced a robbery.
The men then allegedly took the man to the yard of a nearby house (Maye’s home) where they relieved him of his cellphone.
The five men then allegedly entered the house, where they bound Maye’s wife, daughter and her boyfriend and then ordered them to show the location of cash and jewelry in the house, which they then took.
They then attempted to leave in a white Toyota Fielder seized from the man they had taken to Maye’s yard.
However while attempting to drive out they met an “obstruction” and as a result they abandoned the car and were able to escape by running, police said.
The investigation was led by Senior Supt Curt Simon, Supt Edwards, ASP Dipchand with officers of the Chaguanas CID, Gang Unit and Freeport CID.