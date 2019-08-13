A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Police said at 12.21 p.m. yesterday the victim, Shaquille Eugene, 24, was leaving his Nicholas Street home located off Morne Coco Road, Maraval, when a Nissan Qashqai SUV with two men stopped in front of his black Hyundai Elantra. One man got out and fired a total of eight shots at Eugene. He got back in and the men fled the scene. Eugene died on the spot behind the steering wheel of the car.

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

