Almost two years after Shanice Cooper was reported missing, a 37-year-old man from El Socorro is being questioned on her disappearance.
The Express was reliably informed that the suspect in her disappearance surrendered to the Tunapuna Police Station around 2 p.m. yesterday, accompanied by his attorney, Fareed Ali.
The suspect is maintaining his innocence, however, despite information which investigators say they have that appears to identify him as the culprit in her disappearance.
Ali confirmed to the Express his client had surrendered to the State, but added: “He is innocent until proven guilty, and he is maintaining his innocence at this point in time.”
Cooper, 30, was last seen leaving her home in Belmont on August 28, 2019.
At the time she was seven months pregnant.
Earlier this year, relatives told the Express they believed if the police had responded like they did in the Andrea Bharatt case, Cooper wound have been found.
The last image of the 31-year-old expectant woman would always remain imprinted on the mind of her mother, Annette Philbert, who described her only child as looking “particularly beautiful” that day.
It was noted that on the day she went missing, Cooper, “radiated with eagerness” to not only collect a US visa that afternoon but of the baby shower she was planning for her unborn son, of moving into her new HDC (Housing Development Corporation) home with recently purchased nursery items, and decorating it with the love and warmth of parenthood.
By that afternoon when Shanice did not return to her home in Boissiere Lane, answer her cellphone and did not meet with the woman to pick her up to collect her visa at the US Embassy, her mother went on full alert and a report was made.