John Henry Smith

DEAD: John

Henry Smith

A 41-year-old woman who has been detained following the killing of the chairman of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance, 74-year-old John Henry Smith, has been sent for psychiatric evaluation.

The woman, the Express was told, had been observed making “questionable utterances” and after consultation with their legal team, a decision was made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to send the woman to the St Ann’s Hospital for evaluation.

The post mortem for Smith is expected to take place today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, officers of the Maraval Police Station responded to a distress call in which it was reported to police that there was a domestic dispute at a residence in Catalina Courts, Saddle Road, Maraval.

Upon their arrival, first responders allegedly observed a woman lying next to a man who appeared to be motionless.

The woman, who was crying, was holding Smith’s hand.

The officers approached the 41-year-old woman, and she indicated that she lived at the house.

She claimed that she killed Smith by “stamping his head and mashing his head into the ground”.

The officers cautioned the woman again; however, she continued to repeat this statement.

She was immediately detained.

The Express was told that two children, aged nine and 13, witnessed the incident.

The TTPS Victims and Witness Support Unit is also providing counselling and intervention at this time, as the ordeal is said to have occurred in the view of two minors.

PC Martin, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One, is continuing investigations.

Suspect sent to St Ann's

Suspect sent to St Ann's

