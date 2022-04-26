AFTER two men were seen desecrating a Belmont church on Saturday, members of the Rastafarian community denied their involvement yesterday.
Police said that around 4.15 p.m. on Saturday, two men wearing colourful garb that resembled the clothing used by members of the Rastafarian faith entered the compound of St Francis Roman Catholic Church Pastoral Centre in Belmont.
With a few parishioners inside, the two men shattered six windows, damaged two doors and smashed two statues.
The men left but were detained by police near the scene.
One of the men was taken to Central Police Station, Port of Spain, while the other was taken to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for observation.
No charges have yet been laid.
Bongo Grease, vice-chair and general secretary of the All Mansions of Rastafari, said that on Saturday most members of the faith were preparing for a rally the following day at the Croisee in San Juan, celebrating the 56th anniversary of Emperor Haile Selassie I’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago. Grease was one of the main speakers at Sunday’s event.
Contacted yesterday at his Siparia home, Grease said: “From the photos I saw on social media, they are not Rastafari because All Mansions of Rastafari does not condone such behaviour in no state of mind, especially with people in the church.”
He described their behaviour as “disrespectful and terrible”, which goes against the Rastafari narrative that all religions must be respected.
“People in church and you breaking glass...no, no, no, no, no,” he said.
“There must be religious tolerance as we let every creed and race find an equal place because every religious body has its part to play in moulding and shaping our society,” he said.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Linda Aboud-Stephen, secretary of the restoration committee for St Francis RC Church, said she had been told that the two damaged statues could not be repaired.
“Our first choice would be to repair by we were told by an expert that this just cannot be done as they were too smashed and badly broken,” she said.
However, she said their hopes were up that something good would come out of this.
“I believe God works in mysterious ways and He will find a good out of all of this,” she said.