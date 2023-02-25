Suspect shot dead as police foil robbery

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of an alleged bandit by police and awaits the findings of the investigative team.
In a release yesterday, Christopher said she and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are aware of a video currently circulating on social media that shows an alleged fatal police shooting.
The suspected criminal was fatally shot by police officers, and two others were arrested following a confrontation with police in Princes Town yesterday.
Police said the man who died has not yet been identified, but of the two detained one is a Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer.
The SRP and the other detained man suffered injuries and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.
The SRP was the driver of the vehicle in which the two other suspected criminals were carrying loaded firearms, said senior superintendent of the Southern Division Richard Smith who spoke to the media at the crime scene in Cleghorn Village yesterday.
Smith said the SRP is attached to a unit in a Police Division in North Trinidad, and resides in West Trinidad.
“This is what happens when people are intent on committing crimes or leading a life of crime. We have given warnings to people not to come into the southern police division to commit crimes but if they insist, this is the result. I am pleading again with persons who are intent on committing crimes, please stay away from the southern police division,” he said.
He told media that information was received early yesterday morning of an armed robbery planned at a wholesale business place in Cleghorn Village in Princes Town.
A combined team of police officers of CIDs, Intelligence Unit and Southern Division Task Force cordoned off sections of the Naparima-Mayaro Road at strategic points to intercept the suspects’ vehicle. At around 11.15 a.m. one of the police vehicles that was conducting surveillance spotted the suspects’ vehicle and pursued it.
Smith said the suspects realised that they were being followed and attempted to turn back, but when they did, they were faced by another police vehicle.
“They fired upon the police vehicle. They continued east along the Naparima-Mayaro Road towards its target. However, police had already set up a roadblock higher up the road — a police vehicle parked diagonally across the roadway. The suspects’ vehicle sped off and slammed into the police vehicle that was used to block the roadway, and the officers scampered to safety. Some of my officers received injuries to their shoulders and other parts of their bodies. The suspects’ vehicle then lost control and slammed into a curb off the roadway,” said Smith.
Smith said the suspects exited their vehicle and fired upon the police party.
“The police party returned fire and there was an exchange of gunfire for a short while. We had one of the suspects fatally wounded while two others were injured. They were transferred to the SFGH by ambulance that came to the scene and by other police vehicles that arrived to assist,” said Smith.
Saving lives
Several images and videos of the fatal police confrontation were captured by citizens and circulated on social media.
One of the videos showed one of the suspects lying in a prone position (on his stomach) in front of the crashed suspects’ vehicle.
A police officer in uniform and at least one other police officer stood nearby, and eight rounds of gunshots were heard within about 30 seconds, as the man on the ground moved his feet.
Another video showed police officers as they lifted the man, holding him by his limbs.
Smith said that the fatal shooting was another warning to people intent on committing crimes.
He said two officers sustained injuries and sought medical attention at hospital.
Smith thanked the public for providing information to the police in the deterrent to a robbery at a wholesale business place in the area.
He said the suspected criminals were carrying two loaded firearms in their vehicle and the retrieval of these firearms may have prevented potential killings.
“We have been assisted by the public on many occasions. This is one of the occasions when we were assisted by the public. I wish to thank this informant for this information this morning and for the other times, I did not have the opportunity to thank them.
I wish to ask the members of the public to continue to share information with us. We need to know things like this,” said Smith.
“Today we prevented a robbery. It may have turned out to be a murder if we did not intercept this vehicle at this point in time. We do not know what could have happened.
Two firearms recovered means two guns are off the streets. One of the guns was a revolver which carries six rounds and that is six lives we may have saved. The other one – a pistol – carries about 15 rounds so that is 15 lives as well. We are looking at how many lives we have saved here today,” said Smith.
Smith spearheaded the police exercise, which was coordinated by ASP Jaikaran.
The officers involved in the police exercise were of the Southern Division Task Force, Intelligence Unit, and Southern Division CID including Insps Phillip, Ramlogan, Sgts Wilkinson and Joseph.