AVINASH “KRYSIS” SEEPERSAD, who was at one point dubbed by police as the leader of the Unruly Isis gang in Chaguanas, was shot dead on Sunday night.
Police found Seepersad gasping for breath at the side of the road at John Street, Enterprise, shortly before midnight and rushed him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead while undergoing medical treatment.
Seepersad, 38, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, also went by the Islamic name Abdul Wakeel and was known in the past for making irate videos and posting them on social media, bashing alleged corrupt police officers and gang members, accusing them of causing unrest in the Enterprise area.
Investigating officers said around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday, they received a report of a shooting at John Street, off Mano Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found Seepersad lying face down with a number of gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was still alive and having difficulty breathing, said police.
Officers said they transported Seepersad to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead sometime later.
Police said they received information that Seepersad was standing at the side of the road when a car drove past and the occupants opened fire on him.
In 2016, a video of Seepersad rapping violent lyrics made the rounds on social media.
After his actions were criticised, Seepersad made another video and apologised, saying he had since changed his ways and denied he was the leader of the Unruly Isis gang.
After making multiple allegations of corrupt practices by Chaguanas police in 2017, he was paid a visit by then-national security minister Edmund Dillon and other officials, when he said he would be willing to provide all the information police needed to launch investigations against their alleged “corrupted” colleagues, on the basis that he be protected at all times.
Officers of the Region III Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into his death.