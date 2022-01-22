Suspended cop held in shoot-out

A suspended police constable who was last attached to the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) was arrested after a shoot-out with police officers in Champs Fleurs on Friday evening.
The officer, who is from Valencia, was held with a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.
Around 5.30 p.m., officers attached to the Transit Police Unit (TPU) were conducting roadblock exercises along the Priority Bus Route near Carib Brewery, when they observed a silver Nissan Tiida with two men stop as the car approached officers the unit.
The car then made a U-turn and proceeded towards the Eastern Main Road.
The front-seat passenger shouted, “I is ah officer, boy. I is ah officer!” as the car drove away.
The members of the TPU became suspicious and pursued the Tiida.
The car came to a stop a short distance away, and the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle, carrying several bags and a firearm.
He then fired shots in the direction of the police officers.
The officers, in accordance with the use-of-force policy, returned fire, a police report stated.
During the commotion, the man driving the vehicle drove away.
The suspect was held hiding in bushes a short distance away.
In the bag, the TPU officers found a quantity of 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition, a brown Taurus firearm, a police jacket with patches, a police utility belt with magazine holsters and concealed holsters, bags of clothing, and two cellphones.
A search for the silver Nissan Tiida was conducted, and the vehicle was found a short distance away abandoned.
Head of SORT Supt Roger Alexander could not immediately be reached for comment yesterday.