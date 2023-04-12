SUV flips over with family inside

THE driver of an SUV that flipped over at the side of a hill near Fond Pois Doux Road, off the North Coast Road, yesterday, said she “lost brakes” but quick thinking made her “bank” the vehicle, saving her life, as well as those of two children and three other adults.
One direction of Fond Pois Doux Road leads to a well-known venue for functions known as North Deck while another leads to Paragrant Bay.
News of the accident led to rumours that a bus had gone over a precipice off the North Coast Road while there were other claims that it was a seven-seater van.
As a result, the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) had to issue a statement last night denying that one of their buses had been involved in an accident.
The driver of the SUV, a Nissan Pathfinder, told the Express that around 2.30 p.m., “we were going downhill when the van started to skid”.
She asked not to be named.
Afraid children would
fly out vehicle
“We skid about 50 feet with no brakes, and I pump, pump, pump but nothing,” she said.
“So I decided to hit the embankment,” she said.
As a result of “slamming” the vehicle into the side of the hill, it flipped over.
“It was really scary and I was thinking, oh my God, the children in the vehicle. They might fly out,” the driver said.
That did not happen, however.
The children themselves appeared okay, apart from dirt on their clothes.
One of the children even got out the van on their own.
The driver said they were all related, all from Sangre Grande, and were heading to Paragrant Bay.
The woman’s brother, Curtis Horsford, who was travelling in a separate vehicle, said he came out and had opted to run behind the van as it made its way down the hill, and saw when the driver lost control and banked the SUV which then flipped over.
He heard the children screaming and ran to them.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Earl Sampson explained what happened.
“This afternoon (yesterday), we got a call via our 990 network that a vehicle had gone over a precipice off the North Coast Road, Maracas.”
He said emergency tenders and officers from their Search and Rescue Team (S&RT) were dispatched.
“Within ten minutes when the S&RT arrived on the scene, we did an assessment with residents in the area and got down to the location,” he said.
Sampson said that aside from some cuts and bruises, no one sustained any serious injuries.