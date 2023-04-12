SUV flips over with family inside

THE driver of an SUV that flipped over at the side of a hill near Fond Pois Doux Road, off the North Coast Road, yesterday, said she “lost brakes” but quick thinking made her “bank” the vehicle, saving her life, as well as those of two children and three other adults.

One direction of Fond Pois Doux Road leads to a well-known venue for functions known as North Deck while another leads to Paragrant Bay.

News of the accident led to rumours that a bus had gone over a precipice off the North Coast Road while there were other claims that it was a seven-seater van.

As a result, the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) had to issue a statement last night denying that one of their buses had been involved in an accident.

The driver of the SUV, a Nissan Pathfinder, told the Express that around 2.30 p.m., “we were going downhill when the van started to skid”.

She asked not to be named.

Afraid children would

fly out vehicle

“We skid about 50 feet with no brakes, and I pump, pump, pump but nothing,” she said.

“So I decided to hit the embankment,” she said.

As a result of “slamming” the vehicle into the side of the hill, it flipped over.

“It was really scary and I was thinking, oh my God, the children in the vehicle. They might fly out,” the driver said.

That did not happen, however.

The children themselves appeared okay, apart from dirt on their clothes.

One of the children even got out the van on their own.

The driver said they were all related, all from Sangre Grande, and were heading to Paragrant Bay.

The woman’s brother, Curtis Horsford, who was travelling in a separate vehicle, said he came out and had opted to run behind the van as it made its way down the hill, and saw when the driver lost control and banked the SUV which then flipped over.

He heard the children screaming and ran to them.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Earl Sampson explained what happened.

“This afternoon (yesterday), we got a call via our 990 network that a vehicle had gone over a precipice off the North Coast Road, Mara­cas.”

He said emergency tenders and officers from their Search and Rescue Team (S&RT) were dispatched.

“Within ten minutes when the S&RT arrived on the scene, we did an assessment with residents in the area and got down to the location,” he said.

Sampson said that aside from some cuts and bruises, no one sustained any serious injuries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two shot dead on highway

Two shot dead on highway

A relative of one of the two men killed along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway in Piarco, on Monday night, heard the gunshots that ended their lives and saw the vehicle they were in pull to the side of the road.

The dead men are Shamba Chan­dler, a resident of Maracas/St Joseph and Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, and Carlsbury Lewis, also known as “Berry”, of Mo­hammed Street, St Augustine.

SUV flips over with family inside

SUV flips over with family inside

THE driver of an SUV that flipped over at the side of a hill near Fond Pois Doux Road, off the North Coast Road, yesterday, said she “lost brakes” but quick thinking made her “bank” the vehicle, saving her life, as well as those of two children and three other adults.

One direction of Fond Pois Doux Road leads to a well-known venue for functions known as North Deck while another leads to Paragrant Bay.

Fear in Valsayn

Fear in Valsayn

Terrorised by criminals and bandits who have invaded their homes, residents of Valsayn have submitted a petition and letters to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation appealing for permission to lock down their neighbourhood and implement a guarded barrier system.

The barriers have already been installed at the entrance to Realspring, South Valsayn, with another barrier at Aruac Road.

‘Time for SoE’

‘Time for SoE’

TRINIDAD and Tobago is “trembling in fear” and there should be a state of emergency (SoE) to crack down on criminal elements who are terrorising law-abiding citizens.

This was the view of president of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan and businessman Gary Aboud in separate interviews with the Express yesterday. Khan said he was considering having an emergency meeting of the Criminal Bar Association as emboldened criminals are causing havoc in the country.

$900m final judgment against Piarco airport trio

$900m final judgment against Piarco airport trio

Former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and businessmen Steve Ferguson and Raul Gutierrez Jr will be called upon to pay the Trinidad and Tobago Government TT$900 million (US$132.5 million) in damages, according to the final judgment of the Piarco Airport civil asset forfeiture case that took place in Miami last month.

The motion for the entry of the final judgment comes up before Judge Diaz on April 20.

The Express yesterday obtained the three-page final judgment which will be considered by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz.

Recommended for you