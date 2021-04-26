St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves cried yesterday as he prayed for the island’s healing and for unity among its people, whose lives have been disrupted by the La Soufriere volcano eruption.
He said in the midst of all the challenges, St Vincent will be thankful for its many blessings and help from “good Samaritans”.
Gonsalves joined religious leaders and the population in a day of prayer and fasting yesterday.
He noted that, daily, 21,000 meals are provided for the 7,000 evacuees across the 89 shelters in St Vincent, while assistance is also provided to evacuees across 7,000-plus private homes.
He said thousands more who did not leave and were not required to leave the volcano’s “orange zone” are also assisted.
“We have to help them also because it’s problems coping. There has never been, in the history of our country, an exercise in the providing of food and shelter and support of one kind or another on this scale. It’s just extraordinary,” Gonsalves said as he thanked the island’s volunteers, churches and people across the region and rest of the world for their help.
Wiping away tears, he went on: “In the preamble to our constitution, there is something stated which always requires a reaffirmation, that we the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines reaffirm that our nation is founded on the belief in the supremacy of God and the freedom and dignity of man and woman. The constitution further prescribes that every one of us has freedom of religion and conscience. You can choose to believe and not believe, but we know that in St Vincent and the Grenadines we are a nation of believers, and we know that day by day…”
In his prayer for the nation, Gonsalves asked God to come to the island’s aid even more.
“I come not at all with pessimism. We have had the experience of this dangerous road to Jericho, metaphorically. Even though the odd Levite and priest may pass us by, you have sent us good Samaritans in abundance. I know and believe in my heart that morning by morning new mercies received. All that we need thy hand hath provided. Great is thy faithfulness,” an emotional Gonsalves said.
“As the prophet builder Nehemiah, as we rebuild in St Vincent and the Grenadines the metaphoric wall around our Jerusalem, keep us good, help us, strengthen our resolve in righteousness and let our nation be exalted,” he added.
Last week, Gonsalves said according to preliminary estimates from the World Bank, St Vincent suffered US$100 million in building, infrastructure, agriculture and forestry damage.
Since the first explosive eruption on April 9, The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has recorded 32 discrete explosions, with gaps between the explosions.
The last explosion occurred on April 22.
At a news conference last week, the UWI-SRC team again warned that, despite the pauses in activity, La Soufriere remains dangerous.