Kevon Kristoff Swan emerged as the number one candidate for the post of Industrial Court Registrar and was offered the position.
A news release from the Justice Ivor Archie-led Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) yesterday stated 31 applicants responded to the advertisement of vacancy and six candidates were deemed eligible to be interviewed.
The interviews were conducted by a duly constituted commission and an order of merit list comprising two candidates was established, it added.
The JLSC subsequently appointed the candidate at Number 1 on that list and offered the person an appointment, he accepted it and his assumption was managed by the Service Commissions Deputy in its usual manner.
The release also stated the position was advertised, in response to an article in the Sunday Express on the appointment of Swan as Registrar at the Industrial Court in which workers claimed the post was not advertised.
The release said the advertisement of the vacancy was uploaded to the website of the Service Commissions Department and was issued by Circular Memorandum dated December 8, 2020 to all Permanent Secretaries of all Ministries and Heads of Departments in the Public Service for the attention of all officers and to be placed on the respective websites of all Ministries and Departments.
The closing date for the receipt of applications was December 28, 2020.
The release stated that in August 2020 the JLSC, having noted the officer of Registrar of the Industrial Court would become vacant with effect from December 27, 2020, decided that the President of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas Felix, be informed that the JLSC would be authorising the advertisement of the office of Registrar when it become vacant.
The release said the commission, at a subsequent meeting in October 2020, in order to facilitate the prompt filling of the office, decided that the advertisement should be issued prior to the office becoming vacant and would be issued within and outside of the Judicial and Legal Service, in accordance with the provisions of Regulations 15 of the Public Service Commission Regulations as adopted by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.
“The issues of the advertisement of vacancy was with a view to establishing an Order-of-Merit List from which future appointments/acting/promotion/temporary appointments could be made,” the release said.
The job and perks
As Registrar of the Industrial Court, Swan’s compensation package includes a salary of $30,340 per month; a special duty allowance of $3,750 per month; special duty allowance of $3,040 per month.
He’s also entitled to a maximum loan of $250,000 at a rate of interest of six per cent per annum repayable over a period of six years to facilitate the purchase of either: a) a new motor vehicle with exemption from motor vehicle tax limited to the amount payable on a vehicle with an engine capacity of 1999cc and exemption from Value Added Tax to a maximum of $45,000 or b) a used motor vehicle with exemption from Special Motor Vehicles Tax limited to the maximum amount payable in respect of motor vehicle at 1) above and exemption from Value Added Tax to a maximum of $45,000.
He is also entitled to a loan to cover the cost of motor vehicle insurance premium at a rate of interest of six per cent per annum and a maximum loan of $20,000 at a rate of interest of six per cent per annum to effect repairs to a motor vehicle.
Swan is an attorney and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from UWI and a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School.
Prior to joining the Industrial Court he served as the Director of Legal Services at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.
He has also served as Legal Officer at the Personnel Department and State Counsel 11 at the Ministry of Planning.
He has worked as an attorney in the British Virgin Islands and has also held the position of Principal Researcher at the Innovation and Access to Knowledge Department at South Centre in Geneva, Switzerland.