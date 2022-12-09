‘Swift reproach if a PNM member said what Padarath did’

A SENIOR PNM official believes if a member of the People’s National Movement made the same comment that the UNC’s Barry Padarath made earlier this week, there would be swift condemnation.
“If (Dr) Keith Rowley or anyone on a PNM platform had done this, there would have been enough editorials from all quarters.”
Padarath, at the United National Congress’ Monday Night Forum, played a video clip of union leader Ancel Roget calling the prime minister a “lazy son of a b....”.
Padarath said it was rare that he agreed with Roget, but on this occasion Roget had aptly described the prime minister.
Padarath said Roget was aptly describing that “son of a b.... who has been missing while Trinidad and Tobago is sunk in flood waters and people are devastated. That son of a b....!
“If ever we had faith in anything Ancel Roget was to say in this country, it was that statement. If you want to see contempt, hate and malice, look at that son of a b...., Keith Christopher Rowley,” Padarath said.
PNM’s lady vice-chairman and Housing Minister Camille Robinson has also condemned what she called “absolutely disgraceful behaviour” of Princes Town MP Padarath, whom she has described as the “UNC’s current mascot”.
In a statement Wednesday, she said Padarath had joined Sen Anil Roberts, MP for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal and Sen David Nakhid with respect to “distasteful and unseemly utterances and behaviour”.
“The record would show that no person on a PNM platform would dream of being so nasty, foul-mouthed, and respectful and get the support of the PNM party or its leadership,” Robinson-Regis stated.
Robinson-Regis said the Women’s League was saddened that people like Padarath were counted amongst the leaders in the country.
“As for Mr Padarath, he calls the prime minister “lazy”. Maybe he can tell us which year in which decade he did an honest day’s work for a day’s pay.
“Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the parliamentary recluse, who was famous for five day weekends, did not get noticed by him and the hapless, confused Padarath because they were both engaged in other matters. “So it is only now they can expound on the productivity of an actual working prime minister,” Robinson-Regis stated.