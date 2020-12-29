Swimmer lost off Tyrico

FAMILY members are claiming a lack of assistance from the Coast Guard in the search for Idris Marcus Singh who is suspected to have drowned.
Marcus, 23, of Chaguanas, disappeared while in the water at Tyrico beach around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday.
Relatives said they hired a boat for the past two days and have been out on the waters looking for the missing fruit vendor.
His brother Emerson Singh told the Express yesterday: “We hired a private boat again and right now me and my family looking for him.” He said the search party has been separated into three groups along the shore and other members were in the boat out at sea.
Lieutenant Lamy of the Coast Guard however told the Express that the Coast Guard made searches in Tyrico Bay yesterday and Monday for Marcus and were in communication with the family.
Singh said, “My brother-in-law was there, he and my brother were in the water. He said when he came out and he looked back for Marcus he didn’t see him so he went back in the water to see if he saw him and when he realised he wasn’t seeing him, he went and alerted someone.”
He added, “It didn’t have a lifeguard but it had an off-duty life guard from Las Cuevas beach. He came and ran into the water to search for him and he didn’t see anybody.”
Singh said his brother, fondly called Froggy, was well known as the fruit vendor along the highway near PriceSmart, Mausica.
Birthday celebration
Marcus planned to celebrate his birthday on January 14 and Singh said they were to watch their favourite football teams play against each other three days later. “We were planning on January 17 to watch Manchester United play Liverpool. He is a Liverpool man, a Mo Salah fan,” he said.
Singh described his brother as a sportsman and a fan of basketballer LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. He said they would usually purchase items for each other with the logos or names of players from their favourite teams and did so for Christmas.
“It’s so sad that he gone missing right now. My mother asking just to get his body just to close the case. We actually paying people to look for my brother,” he said.
The family is still holding on to hope that Marcus will be found and Emerson is optimistic that he and his brother will be able to watch next month’s match together. “We don’t just want to say my brother drown, we want to get his body, we want to make sure and close the case but a little assistance would be nice.”
Lamy said the Coast Guard was present. “They were there yesterday (Monday) and other places today (Tuesday) and they also met with the family while they were up there to get more guidance on conducting the searches. They would have made communication with the family to get a better idea where they missed him to be able to better search for him,” she told the Express.
She said they will continue to search for Marcus.