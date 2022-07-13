SWOOP ON ST DOMINIC’S

After 25 years, three men who were victims of sexual abuse as children returned to the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont yesterday with police officers who were armed with warrants.
According to the Robert Sabga 1997 report into abuse at children’s homes, the perpetrator at this home, “Mr X”, sexually abused some 40 boys and the matter was covered up then, without action.
In May this year, the Express exclusively reported the testimony of a sexual abuse victim and referred him to head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Special Victims Department, Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, who is spearheading the investigation into the contents of the Sabga report.
The victim “Bradley” (not his real name) and about five other men provided information to the police about their abuse.
Guy-Alleyne yesterday led a team of about a dozen police officers, including Insp Lopez and Insp Singh (legal officer at the Crime Prevention Unit), to conduct investigations at the St Dominic’s Home.
They were assisted by three victims who walked through the home to identify the places where the sexual abuse took place.
They spent about four hours at the home. There was also a police photographer who took photographs of the entire home and areas of abuse.
Bradley told the Express yesterday that returning to the home where he suffered abuse was an emotional and painful one.
He said he was surprised at the pace at which the police are working, as he received a call on Monday informing him about the visit to the home yesterday.
He said he and two other victims first went to the Belmont Police Station around 10 a.m. and then they all went to the St Dominic’s Home around 1 p.m.
Two of the victims were wards of a department called St Martin’s while the third was housed in the Dominic Savio department.
The three victims were individually taken throughout the home with the police where they identified areas they referred to in their statements.
Confidence in cops
Bradley said the area where Mr X sexually abused him is now condemned.
He said the staff at the home were taken by surprise, and police indicated they were a bit apprehensive at first.
He said the police have to return to the home today because the staff said they could not locate the key for the Cabinet to access the records of past children of the home.
Bradley said he is happy the police are on the ball and not allowing this investigation to gather dust as the Sabga report did for over two decades.
“I was really surprised when the investigator said she reached out to my ex-primary school teacher who I had told about my abuse. She confirmed my statement to the police and said she was willing to co-operate. She does not even live in Trinidad and they were able to locate her. I really have confidence in the police in the manner in which they are treating this investigation,” said Bradley.
He said there are dozens of boys who faced abuse, but many do not want to come forward because of fear and they do not want their families to know about the horror they suffered in the past.
“I am not scared. I felt a bit of enthusiasm to help out as much as possible. It was a bittersweet moment; this is my first time back there in over 25 years,” he said.
He said he felt relief when he saw that the environment which he lived in at the home had changed completely.
“Back in my days, there were about 24 of us in that department, now there is room for four. It has been reconfigured, each person has their own toilet and face basin. When I was here, there were 12, 13, 14 of us bathing at the same time, and the same Mr X would be standing there, watching us,” he said.
“I am emotional and hurt when I think back of everything that happened. These people in authority knew what happened and did nothing, but based on the changes I see today, the environment appears to be much safer and much more conducive for children to grow up in a proper environment,” he said.
Guy-Alleyne had previously issued a call for victims to come forward. She had said most of the offences contained in the report are indictable and, therefore, there is no statutory limitation preventing police from taking action, provided there is evidence.
Recap:
Bradley had told the Express he was taken from his family’s home by court order as a toddler and placed at the St Dominic’s home where he spent his first few years at the nursery, and then went on to the Saint Martin department where a number of boys were housed.
He said Mr X was the supervisor of this department.
Bradley provided a detailed account of the horror he endured at the hands of the man, including being fondled by a priest who was aware that he was abused, and a Sister at the home who burnt all the kitchen towels after learning the perpetrator used these to clean up after sexually abusing the children.
The Sabga report had raised a red flag over sexual abuse at the St Dominic’s home and recommended the immediate termination of the Sister who managed the home, and a thorough investigation with full legal implications.
The report noted that no action was taken against the abuser who committed repeated sexual abuses against the children, but instead was reprimanded and asked to resign.