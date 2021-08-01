SWRHA offers incentives to vaccine holdouts:

AS the health authorities beg the population to get vaccinated to prevent death and major illness, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has moved further by offering incentives to people take the Covid-19 vaccine.
The move has sparked an online debate, with the majority of persons polled by the Express disagreeing with it.
In an advertisement yesterday, the SWRHA announced that the first 200 persons to be vaccinated today will be rewarded with vouchers.
The walk-in vaccination drive is being held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The incentive is a collaboration between the SWRHA and Little Caesar’s Pizza.
In another advertisement, St Christopher’s Service Station is offering a $20 reward card to anyone presenting their immunisation record card and identification card.
The Express conducted an online poll, asking whether people should be offered an incentive to take the vaccine.
Of the 2,259 people who responded yesterday, 1,703 said no.
One person said, “Let people choose what goes into their body for themselves. Why should I be bribed or be forced to take something I am not comfortable with? Why should my job be at risk if I choose not to be vaccinated? That is slavery mentality in this Emancipation Day.”
One said, “No. Let people do what they want”, while another stated, “Absolutely not....why we have to compensate you to save your life?”
Another person responded, “Were you offered incentives as a child to take vaccines in the hospitals that you knew nothing about?”
Several people questioned whether the authorities can confirm that the Covid-19 vaccine would bring an end to the deadly virus.
“Like election, bring out a music truck and go house to house,” said one.
Hesitancy a real problem
The Express reached out to corporate citizens asking whether incentives should be offered to members of the public in the Government’s vaccination drive.
Chief executive officer at Prestige Holdings Ltd, Simon Hardy, said protecting oneself and family should be an incentive to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, he said if a person is determined not to get vaccinated no amount of incentive will convince them.
“The evidence globally is clear that vaccination is the only way forward for countries to return to any sort of normalcy. Whilst the vaccines may not be 100 per cent effective, the evidence clearly shows that the seriousness of symptoms is significantly reduced. Reports from the CDC (United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)and locally is that those who are dying are those persons that are unvaccinated. However, there has been such misinformation around this topic.
“Combined with the natural fears and concerns of people means that vaccine hesitancy is a real problem. Protecting yourself and your family is a material incentive, in my view. If you are determined not to get the vaccine, no amount of incentive will convince you. Unfortunately, the more you try to convince people the more they resist,” he said.
Unethical move
Businessman Omar Hadeed said incentives were not ethical and do very little to move the needle forward in persuading persons unwilling to do so. Data has so far suggested that only a small proportion of persons respond to them, he said, and was not a long-term solution.
“The percentage of people (like myself) who decide to get vaccinated is directly related to their own individual reasons and based solely on how they perceive the vaccine to protect them, their families and their livelihoods. Thousands of people decide to stop smoking every year when someone close to them passes away when they realise the risk involved. Many of us choose to put on our seatbelts daily because we know there is a greater chance of survival if we get into an accident. These are all individual choices based on the information and experiences we have endured,” he said.
Hadeed said hesitancy, at its base level, was a personal decision reflecting individual thinking and decision-making processes.
“I therefore advocate for an informative approach rather than persuasion. Either way we need to move forward and learn to live with Covid-19, whether vaccinated or not. Only in time ,when more information presents itself, will the acceptance increase,” he said.
Vax to win\
In the United States, companies are offering incentives and rewards to vaccinated employees and customers.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has sponsored a TikTok contest to encourage vaccination against Covid-19 with the winners receiving US$250 gift cards.
Vax to Win in California offers vaccinated people a chance to win large sums of money. Other American states are offering gift cards, restaurant vouchers and passes to parks and other places of entertainment.