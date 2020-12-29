System as fair as possible

The Government has neither mishandled nor abused the repatriation process, says National Security Minister Stuart Young.
As the Government faced persistent criticisms about the continued closure of the borders and queue jumping in the exemption process, the minister stated yesterday that the order of application is not a basis on which the grant of exemptions is determined.
The minister also stressed that the policy of border closure was based on public health and science.
In a release which provided the rationale behind the Government’s policy, the minister said it was rooted in equity and the capacity to manage safely the healthcare system, which included the parallel health care system.
“The system is designed to be as fair as possible and there is no discrimination as we try to repatriate nationals safely,” he said. “I will continue to do my duty without fear or favour, malice or ill will as the Minister of National Security,” he said in the statement which he signed using both of his titles—National Security Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
Criticisms of the Government’s repatriation management following the reports from persons who applied before November 4—the day on which the Prime Minister’s daughter, Dr Sonel Rowley, applied for an exemption—as well as reports that the Attorney General’s son, who was studying in Ireland, had returned to the country having spent two months abroad.
The minister emphasised that the vast majority of persons who had been stuck outside of Trinidad and Tobago when the borders were closed have since been granted exemptions to return.
“As of July 29 there were 5,539 applications made to enter Trinidad and Tobago. As at December 23, we had granted 9,557 exemptions to enter Trinidad and Tobago. This shows that the vast majority of people who were genuinely stuck outside as at March 22 were granted exemptions to return,” the minister said.
Special factors
Stressing that the rate of exemptions is determined by the capacity to manage the healthcare system, the minister pointed out that in the repatriation approach, consideration was given to several factors.
They were:
• date of application;
• elderly and sick nationals;
• families, especially those with young children;
• persons who went for a vacation of a few weeks and got stuck outside;
• and persons with medical issues.
He said as these categories were addressed, there were additional considerations, including students who wanted to return home, “in addition to others”.
The minister stressed, however, that approvals were not granted solely on a “first come, first served basis”.
Furthermore, he said at every stage in the decision-making process, the Government maintained a discretion for emergency cases or expedited cases.
The minister said it also became apparent that there were many Trinbagonians who had chosen to live abroad, who perhaps due to changes in their circumstances, such as job loss or who were working overseas illegally, decided that they wished to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
“There are many applicants who fall into this category, including those with dual citizenship who now wanted to come back to Trinidad and Tobago. It would have been unfair to prioritise this category over those who may have travelled on a short vacation before March 22 and become stuck outside when the borders were closed,” Young said.
The minister further explained that the number of persons applying for exemption has continued unabated due to additional factors.
Firstly, every CAL flight leaving for New York, Miami, Barbados and Canada has nationals on it, who later apply to return. He also pointed out that there were students who left in August and September to go back to school overseas, who applied to return due to a change in schooling circumstances (brought on by Covid spikes), or who wanted to return home for Christmas.
“There are still nationals applying to return. Many were accustomed to going and spending months away and then returning to spend months in Trinidad and Tobago. They were not nationals who were stuck outside due to going out for a short vacation,” he said.