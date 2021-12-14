...‘System failing’

Junior doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) have documented a list of their grievances which they say highlights a “system failure”.
“Junior doctors from all departments at EWMSC are being forced to work more shifts in the Covid tent against their original house-officer work contracts. While this was appropriate at the beginning of the pandemic when things were chaotic, two years later hospital management is at its worst,” the document stated.
“Staff reassignments are given third-hand orders via WhatsApp messages in department groups, with no official memorandum provided to date. These mandates are not voluntary but mandatory, and if the junior staff do not comply they are now being told threatened that the alternative will be worse. They are working their regular clinical duties in addition to Covid duties with no additional compensation (monetary or time off) and there is no intention to do so,” the document added.
The doctors highlighted a lack of PPE, inappropriately sized gloves with some doctors having to work gloveless with Covid-19 patients.
Additionally, they said two oxygen saturation monitors have to be shared among as many as 60 patients and neither device is functioning properly. “Doctor-to-patient and nurse-to-patient ratios is as ridiculous as one to 80 at times,” they added.
“Junior doctors with no prior Covid training or emergency training are looking after sick patients alone without adequate physical senior coverage.”
There is the additional fear of the medico-legal implications of this.
“Sometimes there are no senior medical officers on the floor to support problematic cases and issues. There have been instances where patients have crashed and need to be resuscitated on the floor as there is no space, and with no extra physical help and guidance they succumb to their illnesses without a fair chance or dignity.”
The situation has also had an impact on regular hospital services as the doctors said non-Covid patients are being neglected because of staff shortages.
“This way of working is neither physically nor mentally sustainable for such an extended period of time. Other than third world countries, other hospitals worldwide have been able to come up with a way to manage the pandemic over the two-year period. More hired staff is needed; and likely even a revision of the existing system. When this has been suggested, all suggestions have been ignored. This needs to change. Not only will we lose our workforce at this rate, we will also lose more and more patients as they are not being given a fair chance at proper and standard health care.”