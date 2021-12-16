T&T crosses 2,500 Covid-19 deaths

Another grim Covid-19 milestone has been reached, with the country crossing 2,500 total Covid-19 deaths yesterday.
With an additional 17 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health, the country’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,503. The ministry said the 17 patients were seven elderly men, four elderly women, four middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.
Eight of the patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, thyroid disease, kidney disease, anaemia and a history of strokes.
Five persons each had only one of these conditions, and four persons had no known comorbidity.
Of the 17 deaths, four occurred in Tobago, taking the island’s toll to 154.
December, currently T&T’s third deadliest month of the pandemic with 345 deaths, seems set to surpass June’s total of 352.
The ministry also reported another 567 new confirmed positive cases yesterday which it said were the results of samples taken from December 12 to 15.
Tobago reported 50 new positive cases, pushing the island’s total cases to 1,041.
There are now 14,661 active cases in T&T.
As of yesterday, 514 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system. Of the 96 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 21 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 25 are in the High Dependency Unit. Ten patients are in the ICU in Tobago.
A total of 13,422 people are in home self-isolation, 60 are at State quarantine facilities and another 158 are at step-down facilities.
T&T has recorded a total of 83,130 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination—
To date, 654,848 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 46,655 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.
The ministry said 49,372 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.
A total of 657,908 people are now fully vaccinated.