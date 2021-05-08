T&T crosses 200 deaths, records 402 new cases

coronavirus

The Covid-19 death toll continued to increase alarmingly, with seven more deaths being recorded by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The death toll jumped from 196 on Friday to 203 by yesterday evening.

It is the second time this number of deaths has been recorded in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The country first recorded seven deaths on September 11, 2020.

The ministry said the latest deaths were two elderly men, one middle-age man, three elderly ­wo­men and one middle-age woman, all with co-morbidities.

This brings to 34 the number of Covid deaths recorded in just the first eight days of May, surpassing April’s death toll of 27.

Seventy-six deaths have occurred this year.

A record 402 new cases were also reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

It is also the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

For the month thus far, there have been 2,298 new cases recorded, 500 fewer than the total number of cases recorded in the month of April.

There have been 5,980 cases ­re­corded since the beginning of the year. Active cases now stand at 3,783.

331 in hospital

Hospital occupancy saw a minor increase, with 331 people hospitalised yesterday compared to 330 on Friday.

Of this figure, 14 people are in the Intensive Care Unit compared to 11 on Friday.

Thirty-seven are in the High Dependency Unit compared to 41 on Friday.

The ministry said 22 people were discharged from health facili­ties, and another 60 people have been deemed to be recovered community cases.

This takes the number of recovered patients to 9,126.

In Tobago, two patients were discharged and three new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 63.

The island has had a total of 265 confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths to date.

At this time, 3,014 Covid-posi­tive people remain in home isolation, while 391 are in various State quarantine facilities.

At the Caura Hospital, there are 90 Covid-19 patients, 40 are at the Augustus Long Hospital, 38 at the Arima General Hospital, 23 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at Fort King George in Tobago, and two people at the Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill, Tobago.

No Covid-19 patients are at the St Ann’s Hospital at this time.

Forty-six people are in step-down facilities.

Seven are at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 22 at The University of the West Indies, Debe campus, and 17 are in Tobago.

To date, the country has confirmed 13,122 cases from a total of 140,718 samples tested.

The ministry said 59,786 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 946 of those receiving both their first and second shots.

