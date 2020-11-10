“Let nobody say the culture of Trinidad and Tobago is dying.”
So said Culture Minister Randall Mitchell yesterday after viewing performances by pupils at the 2020 Schools Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch prize-giving ceremony at the National Carnival Commission’s VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Delivering special performances were Tamana Hindu School pupil Avindha Singh, ten, who sang the infectious chutney soca “Parents Take Heed”, while former St Joseph Secondary School pupil Paris Coutain, 17, sang “Sing A Happy Chutney”. She was accompanied by fleet-footed tassa dancer Sekel McIntosh.
Among those present at the event was Mitchell, who also encouraged the children to continue honing their performance skills, boosting their public speaking skills, and developing self-confidence.
Others present were president of the National Chutney Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Vijay Ramlal-Rai and its secretary, Agnes Raghoobarsingh. They were joined by specially invited guests, including public relations officer of Unicomer Group Courts Ltd Shahad Ali; One Caribbean Media (OCM) group marketing officer Crystal Sealey; Education Ministry curriculum coordinator for visual and performing arts Marceline Peters; and facilitator and school teacher Alicia Richards.
Addressing the gathering, Mitchell said: “We thank Ramlal-Rai and Education for putting that extra ‘oomph’ to celebrate the culture of T&T.
“We extend a special tribute to all those who performed. It’s not easy getting up on a stage, even to speak, or to perform. It takes a lot of confidence to do it.
“We value our youth. Keep on striving, and achieving. A heartfelt congratulations to you all. Nurture your talents till you get to the big stage.”
Mitchell also said the Culture Ministry was willing to support the foundation with its innovative ideas, including a virtual competition for 2021. He thanked all the corporate sponsors that had invested in the nation’s youth and culture.
Ramlal-Rai said he would seriously consider a virtual event because of Covid-19.
He also urged the children to continue writing and singing “intellectual” songs. He said the focus was on family and nation building.
School teacher Richards kept the mood light with quips, including, “Where else in the world it has Covid-19, and people still having zesser parties?”
Special Prizes—Primary School
• Best Lyrics—Arjun and Ashton Bhagman
• Most Original Melody—Mandeep Poonwassie
• People’s Choice—Avindha Singh
Special Prizes-Secondary School
• Best Lyrics—Paris Coutain
• Most Original Melody—Bethany Lightbourne
• People’s Choice—Mackhaydon Charles
Prizes and Certificates—Primary Schools
• 1st—Tamana Hindu—Avindha Singh
• 2nd—Arima Boys’ RC—Sekel McIntosh
• 3rd—St Michael’s Anglican—Jada Celestine
• 4th—Bamboo Settlement Government—Arjun and Ashton Bhagman
• 5th—McBean Hindu School—Mandeep Poonwassie
• 6th—Exchange Presbyterian—Aditya Seepersad
• 7th—St Gabriel’s RC—Dabria Baptiste
• 8th—Home School—Sharla Zakiya Grant
• 9th—Palmiste Government Primary—Grace Welch
• 10th—Home School—Zakima Grant
• 11th—Santa Rosa Government—Kadifa Thomas
Secondary Schools
• 1st—St Joseph Secondary—Paris Coutain
• 2nd—Miracle Ministries—Mackhaydon Charles
• 3rd—UWI School of Nursing—Bethany Lightbourne
• 4th—Toco Secondary—Adana Dardaine
• 5th—St James Secondary—N’Janela Duncan-Regis
• 6th—Tableland High—Matthew Shah
• 7th—Sangre Grande Secondary—Destiny Rattan
• 8th—Couva West—Jonathan Ramnarine
• 9th—Union Claxton Bay—Tyra Deonarine
• 10th—Marabella South—Onika Cuffy