T&T files defence in helicopter matter

Blame Covid-19 for the delay.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has filed a defence in the helicopter matter involving Vertical Aviation (VA) Limited in a US court.
The defence was filed through New York-based law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP.
A letter penned by attorney Linda Martin dated January 11, 2021 to United States District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil states that T&T will be opposing a decision made by the court to enter a default judgment.
In explaining to the court this country’s delay in filing a defence, Martin stated due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Government “has been unfortunately delayed in attending to this action because, among other things, the Ministry of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago, which is the Ministry in charge of responding to this complaint, has also been one of the primary Ministries responsible for responding to the Covid-19 crisis in Trinidad and Tobago. In particular, such responsibilities have fallen heavily on the shoulders of the Minister of National Security”.
In her letter, Martin also requested from the court a deadline of February 11 for her client to respond to the lawsuit.
“We respectfully submit that the Government’s position is consistent with the general preference that litigation disputes be resolved on the merits, not on default,” she wrote.
Additionally, Martin said despite having represented T&T in connection with another helicopter matter, Freshfields only received instructions on January 8, 2021, to appear and represent the government of T&T.
“Until we were retained to represent the Government in this action, we were not authorised to appear or respond or, indeed, to correct any of the inaccuracies in the prior filings by Plaintiff,” she wrote.
Procedural history
Martin said among the falsehoods presented to the court was a letter dated December 17, 2020, which “mischaracterised the procedural history of the prior related case before Judge Keenan. Contrary to Plaintiff’s statements in that letter, the Government never withdrew its prior motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Instead, after the Government filed its opening brief, Plaintiff filed an Amended Complaint (ECF No.16), and the parties settled the dispute shortly thereafter”.
Documents filed on behalf of Vertical Aviation No.1 LLC (formerly known as Milestone Aviation Asset Leasing No.25 LLC) were tendered last year.
The aviation company is seeking close to US$13 million (TT$88 million) in compensation from the T&T government for breach of contract for a helicopter under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar regime in 2014.
If pre-judgment and post-judgment interest are added, the figure could skyrocket to TT$100 million should the court rule in favour of Vertical Aviation LLC.
Legitimacy of the lease
Martin told the court her client has reservations as it pertains to the legitimacy of the Lease and as such has held discussions with US investigative authorities.
“The Government is seriously concerned about the legitimacy of the underlying Lease (including the legitimacy of the waiver of sovereign immunity), which the Government suspects may have been illegally induced,” she wrote.
She pointed out that the Minister of National Security had initiated contact with US authorities to discuss commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the execution of the Lease and the purported waiver of sovereign immunity, and expects to have a preliminary discussion with US authorities regarding this matter during the course of this week.
Martin added that based on this, the T&T government opposes any motion for a default judgment and good cause exists “under Rule 55 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure for the Court to vacate the Default entered by the Clerk on September 25, 2020”.
Adding that T&T’s default to make representation was not in any way wilful, Martin said the Government is now actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the execution of the Lease.
In its case for breach of contract, the court documents filed by Vertical Aviation (VA) state as follows:
*VA purchased a Sikorsky model S-76D helicopter bearing manufacturer’s serial number 761027. VA then leased the aircraft to the government of T&T.
*On December 19, 2014, VA and the T& T government executed a lease agreement for the aircraft.
*The T&T government accepted the aircraft on December 29, 2014.
*Under the lease, upon accepting the aircraft, the T&T government was required to pay US$139,500 per month in basic rent.
*The T&T government also agreed to pay a security deposit, pay interest due for late payments, enrol the aircraft in certain maintenance programmes, and procure and maintain insurance for the aircraft.
*The T&T government refused to honour its contractual obligations and defaulted on the lease.
*The T&T government failed to satisfy its obligations under the lease by failing to pay rent, to pay interest due for late rent payments, to replenish the security deposit after VA applied the deposit funds to late rent payments, to enrol the aircraft in a tip-to-tail maintenance programme, and to maintain insurance for the aircraft.
*The T&T government failed to remedy these defaults upon notice from VA.
*Under the lease, if the T&T government defaults, among other remedies, VA is entitled to exercise its put right and sell the aircraft to the T&T government at an agreed value of US$14,245,000.
*After the T&T government defaulted, VA exercised its put right in a letter to defendant dated May 16, 2018.
*The T&T government failed to respond to the letter and refused to purchase the aircraft as agreed under the lease. The T&T government also failed to pay the outstanding unpaid rent amounts and amounts incurred by VA to maintain and repair the aircraft.