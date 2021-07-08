T&T flag to fly at half-mast

NATIONAL flags at all State and non-State agencies, as well as diplomatic missions abroad, were from yesterday flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise.
In a statement, the Ministry of National Security said it had advised “all State and non-State agencies and all Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic missions abroad that the National Flag of Trinidad and Tobago is to be flown at half-mast in observance of the passing of president Jovenel Moise of the Republic of Haiti”.
“The Flag is to be flown at half-mast for three days and on the day of his funeral, beginning immediately,” the ministry said.
Caricom and the region were rocked early on Wednesday by news that Moise had been assassinated by gunmen who invaded his private residence in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince.
Moise’s wife, Martine Joseph, was badly injured and has since been flown out of Haiti to Florida, USA, for medical care.
The Ministry of National Security said a decision was taken by the Caricom Secretariat on Wednesday at a special emergency session “that as a mark of respect, the Member States of the Community and the Caricom Secretariat will fly their national flags and the Caricom Standard at half-mast for three days...”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Wednesday called Moise’s assassination “tragic”, and pledged support for Haiti.
Moise's killing was also condemned by The University of the West Indies, in a statement yesterday from vice-chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles.
Protocol on
flying the flag
The ministry advised of the rules when flying the national flag at half-mast.
“The National Flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff by lowering the flag by its own depth from its normal position at the peak of the staff when the nation is in mourning,” the ministry noted.
At half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant and then lowered to the half-mast position, it said.
“Before lowering the flag down for the day, the flag is again raised to the top of the staff.”
According to protocol, other flags on the same stand of poles “should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the National Flag is at half-mast”.
Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half-mast unless their country is also observing the period of mourning, the ministry added.