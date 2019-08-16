Carifesta

Members of Necessary Arts greet St Lucia delegation here for carifesta yesterday at the Piarco Airport, they will also be doing an amalgamation of St Lucian folk tales next week at NAPA. Photo : JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

"Caribbean neighbours are bringing nice Caribbean vibes."

So said National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chief Executive Officer Colin Lucas, who has been busy preparing for Carifesta XIV.

Lucas said "Since Monday, advanced parties have been coming into Trinidad. They have been coming at a fast and furious pace. The airport is a beehive of activity. We love the nice Caribbean vibes that our Caribbean neighbours are bringing."

Lucas added: "We have a lot of people from different countries. Guadelope, Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada are here. They have some strong contingents. Haiti has about 200. They are strong and beautiful. The parade of nations starts later this evening and heads to the Savannah. The host nation is getting ready for Carifesta."

The theme is Connect Share Invest.

Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said it would cost $39 million and it would promote integration and highlight the magnificence of the Caribbean.

Visitors and citizens can participate in about 300 events in both Trinidad and the beautiful sister isle Tobago.

During an early morning interview with Fazeer Mohammed, Port Of Spain mayor Joel Martinez and Deputy mayor Hillan Morean said preparations are apace in the city.

Martinez said: "It is an explosion of culture and arts. We (Corporation) is ready to give them the full support."

Chiming in, Morean said: "We are making sure the route is clean. City Police is ready to assist them for this afternoon's launch. Public Health affairs will also be on hand to help them. We want to make sure the capital streets are clean.'

Martinez said the emphasis has always been on cleanliness in the city.

"City has to have a process. We are always working on getting best practices. We must step up our game and ensure the visitors are comfortable."

Asked about the value to the Caribbean, Morean said: "It is not just about jump and wine. There are intellectual discussions taking place. There are other artistic expressions. Art and culture brings cities together."

Martinez added: "It is about bringing people together. It is a "oneness."

Last minute touches at QPS

Meanwhile, yesterday morning, at the Queen's Park Savannah (QPS), Port Of Spain, it was a beehive of activity. Volunteers were collecting their T-shirts. Some members of the contingents were milling around. They looked happy and excited to be in the mecca of Carifesta.

NCC supervisor Isaac Samuel said: "We are adding the last minute touches like paintings and ramps. We are making sure things are put in place. We look forward to a good Carifesta. Carifesta is a melting pot."Delivery men were dropping off water supplies. Police had taken up command spots at the entrances and exits. There was an atmosphere of excitement.

All That Is We Community Festivals 2019

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Arima Indigenous Experience-August 17

Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and Chief of the Santa Rosa Carib First Peoples are expected to be present at the smoke ceremony at Santa Rosa Park, followed by a street parade with community and cultural groups to the heart of the business centre and the Arima Velodrome.

Valencia Eco Experience-August 18

Do you have the secret weapon to win the river side curry duck competition? Enjoy exciting team games, dance the cocoa and take a scenic tour to Turtle Resort. Handicraft, cultural talents in dance, spoken word, steelpan, calypso and folk performances

Mayaro Historic Experience-August 22

Head to the Historical Museum at Mayaro Civic Centre and then a procession to BP Resource Centre, the epicentre of "All That Is We" Mayaro Historic Experience

Caroni East Indian Experience-August 22

Discover and learn about East Indian history and heritage. Join the tour at the Temple of The Sea at Waterloo an visits to the Indian Caribbean museum and Sevilla Sugar Museum

Head to the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), Rivulet Road, Couva, for a showcase of craft, food and cultural presentations

Dance with Moko Jumbies, and enjoy folk performances, steelpan, tassa, Carnival characters, rhythm section, calypso and soca music

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

...Autopsies: Victims’ throats slit, one also shot

...Autopsies: Victims’ throats slit, one also shot

Wazir Mohammed, 57, was shot in the chest before his throat was slit. His wife Shelly-Ann Ragoonanan-Mohammed, 43, and his brother, Nazim Mohammed, 52, had their throats slit. The three were found dead around 3 p.m. on Thursday at their home off Clarke Road, Penal.

+3
4-year-old ‘an angel’ of a sister

4-year-old ‘an angel’ of a sister

WITH her parents killed by criminals and their bodies decaying for four days in their Penal home, rela­tives of a four-year-old girl believe she cared for her baby brother until they were rescued. “An angel” was how the little girl’s uncle, Vijay Ragoonanan, described her for taking on the responsibility to care for her eight-month-old sibling while they were trapped in the house surrounded by the scent of death.

Gary predicts big drop in murders

Gary predicts big drop in murders

THE verdict is in and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says in his first year as the country’s top cop, there has been an overall decrease in crime. He has promised that he will not fail in making Trinidad and Tobago safe again.

Jamaican artistes ready ‘to tek over’

Jamaican artistes ready ‘to tek over’

“WE come to tek over, man. Jamaica come to tek over.” That jovial declaration from Jamaica’s Carifesta head of delegation Michael Holgate summed up the exuberance and excitement of arriving artists and performers from around the region at Piarco International Airport on Thursday evening.

Talk, talk, talk... but plenty action too

Talk, talk, talk... but plenty action too

BETWEEN Saturday night and Wednesday, two men were shot dead in the bustling town of Curepe. Doubles vendor Shazard Mannick was ambushed by two gunmen as he was selling to a line of customers at the Original Sauce Doubles booth on the Southern Main Road.