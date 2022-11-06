‘T&T gone mad pursuing pleasure’

“Since Covid, the country has gone mad with skimpy-dressing parties like ‘Jam Naked’. We are now hyper-sexualised and believe we will find happiness through hedonism, maximising pleasure.”
So said Archbishop Jason Gordon, who expressed concern that Trinidad and Tobago has drifted into perilously difficult waters.
The Archbishop was one of four people awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) during last week’s UTT graduation ceremonies at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.
Delivering remarks, Gordon lamented that it seemed like the answer was “another party, more pleasure and money”, and admonished that money, power, pleasure, or honour will not save Trinidad and Tobago.
“With five hundred years of science, we have lost confidence in our religious traditions, many of us discarding the faith of our parents and grandparents.
“I am proposing it is time to look at the scrap heap of the discarded, and begin to find the parts to construct an engine, small as it might be, to assist in this moment of peril,” he said.
Gordon said while citizens expected others, such as the politician, trade union leader, pundit, imam, pastor or priest to solve T&T’s problems, “they cannot unless we all choose to make a fundamental change”.
He observed that politically, citizens were divided by tribe during every election and evaluated the government based on their racial perspective.
“This has significantly damaged the political engine to move us forward as a nation,” he said.
He noted that in the last world index of murder rates per capita, T&T was “right up at the top seven in the world”.
“In per capita, we ranked 52nd in the world and in corruption, we are 82nd where number one is least corrupt. We have voted out more governments because of perception of corruption than I can remember. Yet, the same people continue to dominate the political landscape. We have changed ministers of national security and police commissioners, and it has had little impact on the murder rate. The engine to transform us into a safer society is not working,” Gordon said.
He recounted that in 1985, Dr Jess Bromley, an expert in drug use, came to Trinidad and Tobago on the invitation of New Life Drug Rehabilitation Centre.
“At the end of his trip, he was very worried. He saw cocaine being used in Trinidad in ways that had not hit the streets of the US as yet. It was cheap, available and vaporised. He said if we do not deal with it, we will not recognise the country in 20 years.
“Members of Cabinet in the 1980s raised the issue of drugs and its challenges, and spoke in Cabinet about known drug lords in Trinidad,” Gordon said.
“That evening he received a phone call from an anonymous person who informed him where his wife and children were that day and threatened him to be silent,” he added.
Hard decisions, sacrifices
Gordon pointed out that T&T did not become a nation because it was given independence, but that it had to make hard decisions. “Dr (Eric) Williams warned us on the eve of Independence that despite our ethnicities there can only be one mother—Mother Trinidad and Tobago—and a mother cannot discriminate between her children. The children cannot continue to disrespect each other,” he stressed.
Gordon felt that there was much more that united T&T than divided it “if we dare to look again with fresh eyes”.
He said if T&T wants to become the nation it is destined to become, daily sacrifices must be made.
“Here we need to recognise our commitment to those most in need of our society. Let us recognise that the culprit in our society is not only the little boys and girls who are turning to crime at an alarming rate. It is every one of us who make bad choices for corruption, indiscipline and mediocrity,” he said.
“It is our education system that does not put adequate resources in the most deprived communities of our nation. If we want to change course, we need to make a significant investment in our underdeveloped communities. We need to treat them like we want to be treated,” he stated.