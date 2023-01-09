T&T heading to ‘precipice of more suffering’

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is predicting that 2023 may be a year of more woes for the people of Trinidad and Tobago as the country heads to a “precipice of more suffering” as a result of economic hardships.
Speaking at the weekly United National Congress (UNC) news conference yesterday, Paray said the country was sitting on a powder keg against the backdrop of increased electricity rates, unemployment, a lack of food security and a number of other issues.
Referring to the Regulated Industries Commission’s (RIC) proposed rate increases of between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers of Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), Paray said these rates would affect thousands of low-income households as well small and medium-size businesses
“At no time in the history of the region has there been a hike in electricity rates of up to 65 per cent for residential customers and 128 per cent for commercial and industrial users… At the best of times, such harsh increases would have adverse effects on the cost of doing business and consumers’ purchasing power and cause more domestic suffering,” he said.
Paray said the Government had done little to diversify the economy while energy projects were “mothballed”. In addition, he said the manufacturing sector was underutilised and the task of doing business in the country remained inefficient.
He said the investment climate in the country was the worst in decades.
“According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and other reputable international agencies, Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing a reversal with respect to direct foreign investment. In 2021, the flight of investments amounted to US$439 million. Compare that to US$1.5 billion in investments into the country for each year from 2012 to 2014,” he said.
“In a few short years, Trinidad and Tobago has reversed from a major net investment capital to an outflow of investors. Just as a sample, in recent years, we have seen the departure of Arcelor-Mittal, Lever Brothers, Denny’s, and Pollo Tropical. Not a single investor of note has set up shop here,” he added.
Food import bill
The cost of food, said Paray, has increased by as much as 50 per cent between 2017 and 2022. And recent floods have seen the prices of vegetables increase significantly.
The MP said the Government had done little to increase food production and decrease the annual food import bill. Comparing Trinidad and Tobago to other Caribbean countries, he said the Government had not undertaken the efforts made by regional leaders.
“The Prime Minister says he supports the plan to create food security that has been proposed by regional leaders Mia Mottley and Dr Irfaan Ali. Guyana, Barbados and other Caricom countries have identified specific measures to improve the production of vegetables, fruits, livestock, and poultry, and to boost agro-processing and aquaculture. They have placed strict timelines for delivery.
“These leaders are determined that the Caricom region must be in a position to feed its people within a reasonable period. For them, it is a major priority. In contrast, the Rowley Government has not done a single thing and local consumers still have to depend on the importation of almost 90 per cent of what we consume,” he said.
Citing recent flooding, Paray said the Government was “inactive” in the clearing and maintaining of watercourses to prevent such events.
He added that the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, which he said was greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, was greatly reduced as thousand have been unable to recover.
“I remind you that prior to the pandemic, there were about 18,000 SMEs, with a total of about 250,000 workers, contributing a total of 30 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product. SMEs were a crucial pillar of the economy but thousands of businesses were unable to re-open, to a large extent because of severe charges and other conditions imposed by commercial banks,” he said.
Paray said this was a result of governmental refusal to instruct financial institutions to adjust credit conditions.
“The Rowley Government had refused to instruct banks to soften their credit conditions so SMEs could weather the Covid storm. Every other modern country ensured that loans were deferred, that there was payroll support, and that borrowing terms were reduced, but not in Trinidad and Tobago.
“As small and medium-sized businesses went under, banks earned historic profits and some large enterprises expanded. That is the inequity that our SME sector endured, while the Government remained apathetic to this crisis. The year 2023 has met us where we left off, with our SME sector struggling in a country of reduced purchasing power, and increased unemployment,” said Paray.