T&T IS A REAL PLACE

ROYAL WELCOME: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, exchanges greetings with The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Ghana yesterday after presenting him with a painting by artist Shawn Peters at The Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. The Ashanti King, who is the guest of honour at today’s Emancipation Day celebrations, was invited to T&T by Rowley following his official visit to Ghana in March 2020

—Photo: Office of the PM