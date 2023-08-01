T&T IS A REAL PLACE

When troublesome situations threaten to overwhelm citizens, many have asked in despair: “Is Trinidad and Tobago a real place?
The question was answered yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who in his Emancipation Day message asserted that “Trinidad and Tobago is not a torn nation, or failed state, but a real place”.
In his message issued by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Rowley rebutted any narrative that T&T was not real place , saying instead the country is a “patch work quilt” society that has forged some extraordinary prospects.
Rowley said “some citizens may choose to see today as just another of our national holidays, greeting it as a day of relaxation and relief, but in fact, it is a momentous opportunity for us all to celebrate, and truly appreciate the uniqueness of our land”.
“We are multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious, a beautiful ‘patchwork quilt’ society, some people say,” the PM said.
“In recognising that diversity, we, as citizens, have been becoming more aware of our historical roots, and at the same time learning that our sociological make-up has forged extraordinary prospects for a workable, political consensus, if only we will let it.”
But he also stated: “We should also be reminded that this makeup has fault lines, which carry inherent dangers of entrenched cleavages and segmentation, with possibilities of ongoing contentions, and contrived, social conflicts—which, experiences in other countries have shown—could smoulder and ignite at any moment.”
Rowley went on to say, “Hope, however, is one of the exceptional qualities that lodges within our collective Trinidad and Tobago personality.”
Survival, progress
He added: “So today, when thousands of people of African descent take to the streets, they are asserting and glorifying their heritage, their self-realisation, grateful, too, that Trinidad and Tobago is not a torn nation, or failed state, but a real place, peopled by citizens, who every day celebrate its uniqueness, carrying their eternal hope for a better life for themselves, their families and for this nation.”
He added, “in colourful attire today, we, the descendants, will be voicing to the world that we are the children, born out of the brutality of slavery, and reminding that the wrongs of that experience still echo, but we embrace hope and confidently look forward to a bright future”.
The PM stated in his Emancipation message that “we will be saying that we have been dealing with our history openly, directly, and honestly, but we cannot forget the whips on the backs of our ancestors”.
He recalled that estimated figures of those who crossed the Middle Passage range from 14 million to as high as 40 million, stating, “The life of every captive meant, in varying ways, suffering and social death in a new world—first, being examined and auctioned off like an animal, then, survival on the plantation was a constant de-humanisation process—a stripping away of identity, family ties, religion, names, language, dress, culture; overall, it attempted to strip every aspect of the enslaver’s humanness. Yet we survived!”
The PM said “over the centuries, our ancestors endured outright murders, child separation, beatings, rape, castrations, lynchings, and mutilation, with some body parts even being severed and sold as souvenirs...Yet we survived!”
Rowley said the enslaved were “considered not fully human, just a denuded, mindless objects, who created sugar solely for foreign tables, under a Massa, as overseer, with whip and gun at hand...Yet we survived!”
The gateway in Medina in the Cape Coast province in Ghana, from which the stolen Africans departed Africa, was called “the door of no return..Yet we survived and returned to find our ancestral roots to join hands and find common causes with our modern-day brothers and sisters,” the PM said.
“In the marches across the country today, you will see a people, coming out of the legacies of the torturous centuries of slavery, yet standing tall, proudly articulating their roots—a people saying they will not be marginalised, and are evolving in every human way,” he added.
Rowley said “they now see Africa, not through European eyes, as a dark continent, but as the cradle of human civilisation, citing the discoveries of its great empires”.
“They talk of it glowingly, as the world’s fastest developing economic region in the 21st century, having just overtaken Asia, and of its six of the ten fastest growing economies in the world and of its minerals, critical and indispensable to the technologies of the 21st century green economies,” the Prime Minister said.
“Today, recognising the pain of the Middle Passage, and the centuries of colonial brutality, I salute the African community, a people, who through grit and determination, is on the march, striving for further discovery and self-realisation, searching, and transforming themselves for the challenges of the 21st century.”