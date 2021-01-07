Stuart Young-----use

Stuart Young

The Trinidad and Tobago Kennel Club (TTKC) wrote National Security Minister Stuart Young this week requesting his intervention to ensure dogs are allowed to enter the country.

It said prior to implementation of the Covid-19 restrictions in Trinidad and Tobago from March 2020, several members had purchased and/or reserved dogs in several countries, including Europe and the United States.

The letter said as a result of the Covid restrictions and the subsequent decision of the Chief Veterinarian not to grant any import permits and/or the refusal to honour existing import permits, members were unable to import their dogs, which were already purchased, into T&T.

“The continued restrictions have caused these members to expend exorbitant fees to boarding companies in the respective countries to keep and maintain the dogs whilst awaiting permission for entry into Trinidad.

“Based on representations by our members, the situation has now become extremely unbearable as the cost, as well as availability of boarding companies, has now become exceedingly difficult to sustain,” it said.

The club provided proposals to the minister to allow members who have dogs outside of Trinidad and Tobago to enter the country:

1. Members are willing to obtain and have dogs tested for Covid-19 (if possible) before entry into T&T.

2. TTKC has obtained permission and support from Dr Rahamut of Jones Animal Clinic for quarantine facilities when the dogs arrive in the country. A period of two weeks was suggested, at the owner’s expense.

3. If required by the existing situation, TTKC will also accept this arrangement as a temporary, ad hoc measure available for a specified period of time.

Sabga’s daughter’s dog let in

Sabga’s daughter’s dog let in

Questions have been raised by dog owners as to how businessman Andrew Sabga’s daughter was able to obtain an exemption for her golden retriever to enter Trinidad when scores of applications for other animals remain unattended.

The Trinidad and Tobago Kennel Club also wrote National Security Minister Stuart Young this week requesting his intervention to ensure dogs are allowed to enter the country.

