T&T lost billions of US$ in potential revenue from LNG

Trinidad and Tobago has lost billions of US dollars in potential revenue from liquefied natural gas (LNG), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told world leaders yesterday.
However, he said Government has been holding dialogue with companies to ensure a more equitable sharing of LNG revenues.
“We now have an opportunity to correct this inequality consequent on the pending expiration of LNG licences and plans to restructure the LNG business in Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said, as he joined the world leaders at the closing of the Sixth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Doha, Qatar.
“It is in situations like this that the value of the membership of Trinidad and Tobago in the GECF takes on added significance. The experience of the Forum, which possesses 70 per cent of the world’s proven gas reserves, 44 per cent of its marketed production, 52 per cent of pipeline, and 51 per cent of LNG exports in the world, is formidable and can be of immeasurable benefit to members,” he emphasised.
He stressed, however, that if the GECF is to maintain its leading position in the global gas market in this changing environment, there must be meaningful collaboration and cooperation at all levels.
“Given what is at stake, I am confident that we will coalesce and continue as a cohesive force in this dynamic environment,” the Prime Minister stated.
He said global gas and LNG markets have been undergoing structural changes, fluctuating between periods of convergence as well as divergence when oil prices are high. This volatility, Rowley pointed out, made budgeting for sovereigns extremely difficult.
He said the GECF global gas model was a valuable tool which can assist member countries such as Trinidad and Tobago in navigating this price volatility.
Post-pandemic recovery
Rowley, Energy Minister Stuart Young and a delegation from T&T, including president of the National Gas Company Mark Loquan and chairman of Caribbean Airlines Ltd Ronnie Mohammed, departed T&T last Friday to attend the gas forum.
The GECF, of which Trinidad and Tobago is a member, is an internationally recognised organisation which comprises the world’s leading gas producers.
This year’s GECF, themed “Championing Natural Gas for post-Covid-19 Recovery and Sustainable Development”, was also attended by the presidents of Algeria, Iran, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, as well as Qatar’s leader.
Earlier in his address, the Prime Minister noted that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the domestic energy sector based on the Government’s strategies was enjoying a major upturn.
The pandemic curtailed this momentum by delaying the implementation of new upstream projects, he lamented.
“The issues brought on by the pandemic have been managed by the Government in collaboration with the upstream and the recovery is on track. As a consequence, several upstream projects, primarily gas projects, came on stream in 2021 and a number of gas projects are in the pipeline for 2022,” he reported.
He said in the medium to long term, several gas projects were in the appraisal and sanctioning phases, including the deep-water projects with estimated gas reserves of 6.6 trillion cubic feet and the Manatee cross-border field, which adjoins the Venezuelan Loran field.
“I wish to thank and place on record our sincere appreciation for the cooperation of the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in agreeing to the independent development of these cross-border fields. It is this spirit of cooperation that will serve to strengthen and sustain the GECF as the leading energy organisation in the global gas market,” Rowley said.
Transitioning to
low-carbon economy
He asserted that the domestic energy sector will continue to drive the economy as it transitions to a low-carbon one.
“However, as a small island state and an oil and gas economy, we recognise our responsibility to transition to a low-carbon economy according to a practical timetable driven by our own circumstances,” he said.
“The cost of reducing our carbon footprint, in keeping with our nationally determined contributions as per our UN Climate Change pledge, is estimated at US$2 billion. Outside of international financing, revenue from our energy sector and in particular the monetisation of natural gas, will be a major input in our transitioning to a low-carbon economy.”
Rowley said while natural gas was increasingly becoming the fossil fuel of choice, as it is the cleanest of the fossil fuels, there was a need to reduce its emissions intensity by the elimination of gas flaring and purging, the wider implementation of leak detection and repair programmes to eliminate methane emissions and carbon sequestration.
Call for cooperation
The Prime Minister said as the leading global gas organisation, the GECF must continue to take steps to entrench its international positioning by promoting dialogue between producers and consumers, and broadening cooperation with the relevant intergovernmental and international organisations and entities.
“It is my expectation that this spirit of cooperation that has been a hallmark of the GECF will intensify and be manifest in a tangible manner among the members of the GECF. Natural gas is the fuel of choice, it is the medium that binds us together and which, through our collective efforts, can rise above the challenges and achieve the long-term goal of sustainability,” he said.