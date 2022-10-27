Tourism Trinidad Limited is exhilarated that Trinidad and Tobago was named as one of the ‘Best of the World’ Destinations for 2023 by National Geographic.
This country was identified under the “Family” category as ‘one of the most important leatherback turtle nesting sites in the world’ and has emerged as a leader on the world stage in the battle to save the leatherback turtle population.
TTL in a news release on Wednesday said this could only have been achieved through the enthusiastic work of a cross-section of stakeholders and nature based Non-Governmental Organisations who persevered in the conservation race.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, said, “I am pleased that Trinidad and Tobago has received this accolade and it is a testament to the tireless work of our stakeholders and the continued efforts to highlight the destination’s natural attributes. The Ministry will continue to facilitate the development of both eco and community tourism to ensure the sustainability of these product offerings.”
Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Trinidad Limited (Interim), Carla Cupid said, “It is great news that our environmental conservation efforts are attracting more and more attention from the world of travel and tourism, especially the adventure-tourism markets. Tourism Trinidad will continue to promote the beauty and attractiveness of our nature-based attractions and support the protection of these assets.”
The Top 25 “Best of the World” destinations list was created by the National Geographic team of travel experts and international editors and includes destinations offering diverse rich immersive experiences.