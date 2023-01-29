T&T may face serious social rebellion

“SERIOUS social rebellion” is on the horizon for Trinidad and Tobago with there appearing little the Government can do to prevent it, political analyst Winford James has said.
As the cost of living rises, incomes are lost or reduced and more taxes and higher utility charges are expected in the coming year, the country’s “temperature is rising”, he told the Sunday Express.
In a phone interview yesterday, he warned that the Government must watch “how many burdens it can put on the population all at the same time”, and questioned how T&T’s leaders intended to implement some “turnaround” for the country.
“What is causing the temperature to rise?” he asked, adding that people were receiving unclear signals from the leadership as to how the challenges would be navigated.
James said changes to the socio-economic landscape included a shrinking of the middle class.
He said while some in the country still “have money”, increasingly people either cannot meet the costs of living or are challenged to do so.
He noted expected increases to electricity rates, while property tax still loomed.
“What we are sure about is that some serious rebellion and social rebellion is on the horizon,” James stated. “And I don’t know the Government has any way of preventing or turning around what is coming.”
He noted other proposed increases to some public services, and said: “If they are going to bring T&TEC, increase it and bring WASA and increase it, and they may even want to bring telephone, TSTT increases as well, they are in for a social rebellion that I don’t think they are prepared to deal with.”
He said if the State was to reconsider some burdens and find ways to mitigate current economic challenges, “they may escape the wrath of the population”.
He said the population already faced increased burdens since 2019 and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, including higher food prices.
This was met by the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which drove up the cost of goods and services globally and trickled down to consumers worldwide.
James said there has been a “lowering” of the standards of living, while supermarket prices rise and “salaries have not increased”.
A former lecturer at The University of the West Indies, James said the salaries of many in the middle class have not increased “for years and years and years”.
He said, meanwhile, parliamentary emoluments have increased, including for Cabinet members and the prime minister, and “they are sitting pretty”.
James said there has been “an impoverishment, especially of the middle class”.
Political mess
Asked to address the political climate, James said, “I think we are in a political mess and socio-economic political mess.”
He said, however, some changes and controversies out of the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), as well the United National Congress (UNC) were “expected” and not so unusual, and were par for the political course.
The past week saw former UNC ministers Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial seeking to change the party’s internal elections process via resolution, citing a need to raise transparency and fairness in the system.
A petition was also started on change.org by UNC member Donny Samlal, seeking signatures to support a proposed special motion to the party congress, to remove Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The PNM also saw a shake-up in its executive, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley elevating Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to the position of one of the party’s four deputy political leaders.
Rowley dropped National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who had been named a deputy political leader in November 2019, replacing Marlene McDonald, as well as long-standing deputy political leader Joan Yuille-Williams.
James said none of these developments were so unusual and in the case of the UNC, Persad-Bissessar still had a majority following.
He said one impact of the current political climate was that the population was unclear as to what the Government and Opposition wanted from it, while there hasn’t been proper engagement by the Government on the issues.
Political analyst Bishnu Ragoonath said he did not believe the Government or Opposition were “prepared” to navigate current socio-economic challenges.
“People are looking for solutions, directions and leadership...and I am not sure they are getting that leadership from either side of the political divide,” he said yesterday.
He said “mixed messages” were not helping the population, including recent statements by the prime minister that T&T was in for rough times, followed by an announcement about the Dragon gas field project signalled better times.
Ragoonath said the benefits of projects like that are seen immediately and “I don’t see things getting better in the very near or even medium term”.