T&T mourns ‘icon and hero’

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died yesterday at the age of 90, had dubbed Trinidad and Tobago “a rainbow nation” during his second visit to this country in 1987.
Tutu had previously visited T&T in 1976 and again on April 29, 2004, along with former South African president Nelson Mandela, who was greeted by then-prime minister Patrick Manning.
Among those who paid tribute to Tutu yesterday were Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon, who said: “Tutu was a religious figure. He stood head and shoulders above the religious leaders. He was revered by white and black South Africa. He was a moral compass. He stood for what was right. He stood against apartheid at a time when it was dangerous to do so. It showed his great religious and deep moral conviction. The world has seen what a man of God can do in a troubled society. I never met him, when he came to Trinidad I was abroad studying. I have always read his books. He was a real spiritual leader.”
Former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran said: “He was a global icon. I would say he was an extraordinary, incredible human being. Apart from his contribution to the movement of freedom in Africa, he played a strategic and diplomatic role. He received the admiration of all leaders in the world. It is really sad to see him go. He has done his duty beyond expectation to the world. May he rest in peace.”
The University of the West Indies St Augustine Campus historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh said: “It seemed like destiny that Desmond Tutu would not be satisfied with one role as Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town. This charismatic priest wore many hats and was embraced by the world as an icon and hero. He was one of the fearless activists who tirelessly championed equality, fought for racial justice and human rights. His legacy was as grand as Reverend Martin Luther King and his compatriot Nelson Mandela.
“The status quo and racists feared Tutu’s oratory that transformed the political and social landscape of South Africa. He made the pulpit into a powerful force of social change. When he spoke, the cathedrals became bastions for the anti-apartheid struggle. If there was no Archbishop Tutu, then there is a strong possibility that chains of apartheid might not have been broken in South Africa.”
Former prime minister Basdeo Panday said: “I think everyone can say he struggled against apartheid with all his might. I remember him saying, ‘When the white man came to Africa, they took the land and gave the black man the Bible. After it led to apartheid. He was a most admirable character. I think Africa has lost a great soul.”
Former People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary Ashton Ford said: “He preached that humility is not a sign of weakness. I think he has made a stellar contribution worldwide. He will go down in the history books as one who fought for the downtrodden, oppressed, and against racism. He was always opposed to racism.”