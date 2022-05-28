T&T must act swiftly to reduce waste

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s five major landfills are now past their capacity and hazardous, the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) has warned.
A Joint Select Committee of the Parliament was told on Thursday that the country must “act swiftly” to reduce and treat its waste more smartly, as well as to close down existing sites after establishing an engineered landfill.
This was revealed by a SWMCOL team appearing before the JSC on Land and Physical Infrastructure for “An enquiry into the impact of landfills on the environment of Trinidad and Tobago”.
SWMCOL has said it continues to work towards establishing an engineered waste management site at Forres Park, but needs legislative and public support.
Chairman of SWMCOL’s board of directors Ronald Milford was among those warning that the landfills were now beyond their capacities and presented added challenges during events such as fires.
Of the five major landfills, SWMCOL manages three in Trinidad, JSC chairman Senator Deodath Teemul noted.
The Beetham landfill serves North-West Trinidad; Guanapo serves the North-East; and Forres Park, the South and Central areas. The Guapo landfill is managed by the Point Fortin Regional Corporation, and Studley Park by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Milford said after 60 years of Independence, T&T has “not done a very good job at waste management” and some smaller economies in the region have been doing “far better”.
He said the five landfills “have no capacity” at this time, and “we are over capacity at all the landfills”.
The capacity of the landfills, some of which are up to 40 years old, was projected at 6.7 million tonnes of waste, and they are now around 8.4 million tonnes.
He said the Guanapo landfill was “bursting at the seams”, and the country needed to address its treatment of waste.
Milford said some 700,000 tonnes of waste go into the sites annually, with SWMCOL officials later expressing a goal to eventually cut incoming waste by 50 per cent.
The Beetham landfill was also “way past its lifespan”, he said.
More hazards
Milford said the over-capacity state of the landfills presented added challenges and were “a major issue for us”.
He said that in the event of a fire, reaching the source and controlling the spread could prove more difficult.
“As a country, we need to act swiftly to arrest the situation and move towards an engineered landfill at Forres Park,” Milford said.
He added that the country has to “see the value in waste now”, and noted that SWMCOL has continued to engage in an expansive recycling programme.
Work has also been done on the beverage and container bill, he said, and the legislation is expected to go to the Parliament this year.
Milford said there was a lot of revenue opportunity in waste, and while there were many challenges, “all is not lost”.
The meeting was also attended by officials of the Ministries of Public Utilities and Planning and Development, as well as the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection of the THA.
SWMCOL chairman Kevin Thompson said the goals outlined for waste management required legislative support, as well as the support of the population.
He said SWMCOL was moving ahead with plans for an engineered facility at Forres Park, and noted that the intention to close the existing landfills has already been made public for some time.
Thompson said between 2010-22, the existing site became “oversubscribed”, with some operating as dumps for some 40 years.
Thompson said the infrastructure and other work needed required the support of the JSC and the Parliament to access further funding.
SWMCOL officials said the country needed to change its waste culture and could not continue doing things the same way.
A revamped public education programme was also being planned, aimed at changing the current mindset towards waste generation and recycling, which was backed by the Ministry of Planning and Development.
JSC member United National Congress (UNC) Senator Anil Roberts later suggested the return of “Charlie”, a public education mascot of the 1980s whose frequent media and public appearances were aimed at teaching children not to litter.