‘T&T needs harsher laws’

“I was never scared.”
These were the words of Nazem Nahous, 87, after he and his 80-year-old wife, Jinan Nahous, were robbed by bandits in front of their Westmoorings home on Wednesday, not long after they had left a bank.
Nahous confirmed he and his wife are the in-laws of Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi.
Speaking with the Express by phone yesterday, Nahous said he would like to see stronger laws to deal with crime in the country because current laws are not effective.
He called for legislation like Sharia law (religious law that forms a part of the Islamic tradition and used in places like Saudi Arabia) to be introduced in Trinidad and Tobago to deal with crime.
Nahous and his wife had visited the Ellerslie Plaza branch of Republic Bank around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Around 11 a.m., they left the bank, having made a deposit, and returned to their Windy Drive, Westmoorings, home around 11.45 a.m.
As they were about to get out of their SUV, they were approached by a slim-built, brown-skinned man wearing a mask and carrying a gun.
Another bandit was with him. The masked man placed a gun to Nahous’ chest and announced a robbery. He took Nahous’ wallet containing $2,000, his Republic Bank credit card, his national ID, driver’s licence and other items.
The other bandit grabbed Jinan Nahous’ purse containing $200, an iPhone 14, her driver’s licence, national ID and other items.
The men then fled the area in a Nissan car.
The couple later made a report at the Four Roads Police Station.
Speaking via cellphone to the Express yesterday, Nahous said while he was not frightened for himself, he feared that if he made any sudden moves the bandits may have harmed his wife.
“The robbery lasted like one minute—very, very fast—and it was two fellas,” he said.
After they announced a robbery he told one of the bandits to “hold up” as he took out his money.
“I took out the money which I had on me, like $2,000, and I gave him,” Nahous said. “He still took my wallet with all my documents in it. And it was two young fellas. One of them must have been 120 pounds.”
Nahous said an incident like this had never happened to him before.
Asked if he would be making any changes to his routine following the robbery, he said no.
“I was in the bank as normal and when I was done, I passed and picked up my wife in WestShore (private hospital). I don’t know, but I feel they followed me from the bank,” he said.
Nahous said he went to make a deposit and kept $2,000 on him for any expenses that came up.
“But my advice for this country is that the current laws are not good for it. We need harsher laws like Sharia law to suit this country and the realities,” he said.
Al-Rawi did not immediately return phones calls seeking comment yesterday.