‘T&T needs more farmers’

Trinidad and Tobago needs more farmers. So said Rajesh Maharaj, a fourth-generation farmer who has spent over 50 years in farming.
The Sunday Express spoke with Maharaj yesterday at the agri expo at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where a large crowd experienced various agri-sector industry zones, including live machinery, innovation and technology, product demonstrations and sample giveaways, crop displays and trials, farmers market and petting zoo.
Maharaj said the future of farming and of farmers is not as secure as we might expect. “This country doesn’t need more land to farm, this country needs more farmers and innovators. When most of the farmers get old, which is the case right now? As rewarding as agriculture is, for some reason it is not a field that young people gravitate to,” Maharaj said.
He said, “There are so many aspects of agriculture that youths need to be aware of and initiatives like this agri expo is the right place to open their eyes to future possibilities, and to understand technologies and innovation. We need young people to get involved and understand the issues facing agriculture and to drive innovation forward.”
Maharaj said youths are reluctant to get involved in agriculture because they are not exposed to all aspects of agriculture. “No doubt, if I call any young person here and ask them about agriculture, they would mention farming and stop there because, in their minds, and what they are exposed to is just about farming, but there is so much waiting to be tapped into,” Maharaj said, adding that the expo should be filled with young people.
Future of farming
He added, “What does the future of farming look like? Young people need to be here, and if they aren’t, there needs to be community-level programmes that help young people explore innovation and all the various aspects of agriculture.”
The theme for the agri expo is “Transforming Agriculture through Innovation and Investment” and aims to revolutionise the agricultural sector in Trinidad and Tobago and, by extension, across Caricom member states.
While many people shopped for various items that were on display from booths filled with brochures about their products and their company, there were presentations on diverse areas of agriculture that are helpful to the sector.
The International Network of Innovative Partners for Sustainable Intelligent Systems (INIPSIS), which specialises in organic waste material, shared information on its innovative machinery, that can take waste from households, agriculture production or manufacturing to be processed and used for agricultural production, specifically to reduce the amount of chemicals that are normally used and to also reduce the cost of production.
With about 300 booths on display, this included a replica of the forest on display, which was managed by Safraz Ali from the Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture. On display were various fruits and flora that can be found on the forest floor.
Café Mariposa from Lopinot showcased its cocoa pepper sauce. Nicole Adams Bramble showcased her fruit-based pepper sauce, which her children encouraged her to start to help them get through financially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Cocoa and many of its by-products were on display from various booths, and the TeaBago ,owned by Briana Edwards, offered a variety of teas.
The agri expo is free and ends today.