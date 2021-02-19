Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has written to the Government of India requesting 250,000 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Browne said the procurement of vaccines is being done by the Government via the Health Ministry.
He stated the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs continues to serve the role of facilitating progress via its contacts with other governments and international agencies.
“In the case of the Covishield vaccines from India, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs was requested by the Ministry of Health to initiate contact with the Indian government on how best we can secure a batch of 250,000 these vaccines,” Browne stated via WhatsApp.
“We entered into dialogue with the Indian High Commissioner, exchanged the relevant Diplomatic Notes with the Indian High Commission, and I have also written directly to the Minister of External Affairs of India on the matter to ensure expediting of the export of the Covishield vaccines to T&T,” he added.
Browne stated the Health Ministry has been in direct negotiation with the Serum Institute which is the Indian private sector entity from which the vaccines are sourced.
Ravi-Ji willing to help
Meanwhile, Pundit Ravindranath Maharaj (Ravi-Ji) yesterday expressed willingness to assist Government in getting vaccines from India.
Ravi-Ji is a recipient of the Hummingbird Silver Medal, the Government of India Award for Community Service at the International Conference on Hindi, London among other awards.
Speaking to the Express by phone he said he knows that Government has the strength and power to obtain these vaccines on its own but if he can assist through his own political connections he is willing.
He said he studied and lived in India and built relationships with politicians in India.
Maharaj said however he doesn’t think he is needed as he noted India has been generously giving vaccines to T&T’s Caribbean neighbours.
He said further India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited T&T twice and has a keen interest in the people of this nation.
Meanwhile, Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran has urged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to hastily make contact with India to get vaccines.
“The more citizens we are able to vaccinate, the quicker we will be able to reopen our borders,” he stated.
Seecheran noted that between mid-January 2021 and the second week of February 2021, the Indian Government exported Covid-19 vaccines to 20 countries.
These exports, he stated, are part of India’s Vaccine Diplomacy and are targeted to countries in which it has cordial relations and are in need of vaccination support during this global pandemic.
He stated vaccines have been shipped to countries in West Asia, Africa and the Americas. Seecheran stated thus far India has delivered vaccines to the following countries:
Bangladesh—2,000,000; Myanmar —1,500,000; Bhutan—1,500,000; Nepal—1,000,000; Sri Lanka—500,000; Afghanistan—500,000; Maldives —100,000; Mauritius—100,000; Bahrain—100,000; Oman—100,000; Barbados—100,000; Dominica—70,000 and Seychelles—50,000