T&T not in bad shape

THIS country’s economy is not doing as badly as some naysayers would like you to believe, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday as he moved a motion in the Lower House seeking approval for more than $3.85 billion in supplementary funding for fiscal 2023.
Imbert said as it stands, the country’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund has “been doing quite well”, the country’s overdraft is “in very good shape”; and while there was a shortfall in revenue over the last six months, it has not been too large to manage.
And because of the country’s current financial position, Imbert said now was the time to pay off debt accumulated during the difficult years experienced before.
Last Friday, Parliament’s Standing Finance committee agreed to proposals for the supplementation of the appropriation for fiscal 2023 of $3,852,055,829 to fund “urgent and critical recurrent and capital needs”.
“The increase in the appropriation is significant and we in finance are looking at it. We have some concerns.
“We would have preferred not to have to supplement the appropriation, but we think these supplementations are very, very important; and one of the main reasons why we are supplementing the appropriation in so many ministries is because we have had some very hard years in the last seven years and, therefore, much of the supplementation is designed to clear off a backlog of bills that have accumulated arrears, money owed to suppliers and contractors over the last seven years, and we thought it was appropriate to do it at this time because cash is the lifeblood of industry and so we felt it was appropriate to increase the apportion by this $3.8 billion,” Imbert said.
He added: “Much of this is intended to pay off outstanding bills and arrears to suppliers and contractors who have been very, very patient for the last seven years.”
Overdraft in good shape
Imbert said funding for the supplementation will come from the Consolidated Fund as well as loan financing if necessary.
“At this point in time, I am very pleased to announce that the Government’s overdraft is in very good shape and unlike the lean years when we in Finance looked at the overdraft every single day, we still do, but not in the same way, and became quite anxious when the overdraft hit 90 per cent, and 95 per cent, and sometimes 99 per cent,” Imbert said.
Imbert said the overdraft now stands at 39 per cent, and was as low as 35 per cent recently.
“So we have available to us another $5 billion to $6 billion in the overdraft, so we may not need to engage in loan financing. We will if necessary,” he said.
He also debunked claims the funds will be withdrawn from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) to fund the supplementation.
Imbert said for the first half of this fiscal year, from October to March, the country was expected to raise $28.48 billion in revenue but only $27.4 billion was actually raised.
“So, we are not doing as badly as some people would like the country to believe. The main areas that we got less revenue than we thought, believe it or not, was Value Added Tax. And the reason is that when we project revenue for VAT, which is another thing that many uninformed people do not know, it is a net figure so the more refunds that we pay out, the lower the net revenue from VAT for the year, and we have accelerated the rate of VAT refunds within the last couple months,” he said.
VAT refunds
Imbert said VAT refunds will be paid in cash from this month to those who are owed $250,000 or less.
For those owed more than $250,000, he said bonds with a three-year tenor at a fixed interest rate of 3.15 per cent per annum will be issued.
Imbert said one of the major reasons for the shortfall experienced in the last six months was because net VAT revenue was $850 million lower than expected.
In addition to this, revenue from royalties were also lower than expected, Imbert said.
On the other hand, Imbert said an increase in taxes on income and profit from other companies was higher that anticipated.
“We have had quite significant receipts from the petrochemical sector in the first half of the year, and taxes on incomes and profits have exceeded expectations by $790 million, and that is why when you look at the overall outturn even though we have experienced lower VAT collection because it is a net figure, and we have experienced lower royalties collection, we have a considerable increase in taxes on incomes and profit,” he said.
Total expenditure for fiscal 2023 was budgeted at $57.685 billion.
This supplementation takes the budget figure for the year to $61.537 billion.