T&T not involved in migrant drowning

The reliance on “erroneous reports” by the Inter American Human Rights Commission (IAHRC) and functionaries of the Organisation of American States (OAS) general secretariat with respect to the drowning of 20-plus Venezuelans appears to target Trinidad and Tobago without basis.
This is according to Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador to Washington and the OAS, retired Brigadier General Anthony Phillips-Spencer who made it clear to an OAS meeting on Wednesday that this country had no involvement in that incident.
Phillips-Spencer said the T&T delegation had noted with deep concern the reliability that has been assigned by some persons including the IAHRC on these erroneous reports.
He said functionaries of the OAS general secretariat have similarly placed full reliance on an “inaccurate and unverified” account of the tragic circumstances that are reported to have resulted in the deaths of Venezuelan nationals on December 6, 2020.
Referring to reports that the T&T Coast Guard had turned away the vessel with the Venezuelans when it came into Trinidad waters, Phillips-Spencer said:
“Such erroneous reporting reveals an openly unwarranted intent to involve the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in the responsibility for the undesirable and unfortunate occurrence for which we extend or deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”
Phillips-Spencer read correspondence from the T&T Coast Guard which indicated that this country never intercepted the vessel.
He stated that on December 12 the T&T Coast Guard received information from Venezuelan authorities indicating that 11 bodies had been recovered from the waters close to Guiria.
He said preliminary information indicated that a vessel had departed Guiria on December 6 with more than 20 persons in board.
He said Trinidad and Tobago did not intercept any vessels coming from Guiria on December 6 or anytime thereafter, adding that the Coast Guard dispatched assets to help search for bodies.
T&T a good neighbour
Phillips-Spencer said reports that the vessel was heading to Trinidad cannot be verified but noted that reliance has been placed on “erroneous reports”.
“It would appear therefore that in requesting the inclusion of this item on the agenda it was intended that Trinidad and Tobago will be targeted without basis,” he said.
He reminded the OAS Permanent Council that T&T has assisted Venezuelan migrants.
He noted that Trinidad and Tobago took the unprecedented step of registering over 16,000 Venezuelan migrants to live and work in T&T and this hospitality was extended even as this country grapples with its own economic challenges that affect its own citizens.
He said another reality affecting T&T is the “flagrant disregard” of the borders by drug and gun runners, human traffickers and others linked to organised crime in South America.
Phillips-Spencer said T&T cannot simply open its borders or reduce protections for the health and welfare of its people.
He said no nation accepts non-nationals without due process, adding that T&T has always been a good neighbour.
“We have neither inclination to be drawn into the internal political contests of other countries nor are we disposed to respond to their various participants,” he said.
He also placed on record that Trinidad and Tobago does not recognise Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president and considers his appointment to be inconsistent with international law and the normative framework of the OAS.
He said the T&T mission also places on record its adherence to non interference in the internal affairs of member states.
Venezuela ceased to be a OAS member State.
Trinidad and Tobago, he said, therefore considers the request for the inclusion of agenda item (the death of Venezuelans) in the order of business of the meeting by any “purported representative” of Venezuela as inadmissible.