T&T on UK red list

Trinidad and Tobago has been added to the United Kingdom’s “red list”, where travellers face mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the UK.
The update was posted on the British High Commission’s Facebook page, which stated that, from June 8, travellers from Trinidad and Tobago, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Sudan must quarantine in managed hotels for ten days.
It added that, on arrival in the UK, travellers must:
—Quarantine for ten days at home or the place they are staying.
—Take a Covid-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.
According to an article on express.co.uk, the UK government has warned Britons they should not travel to “red list” countries.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated: “If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last ten days you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the UK.”
It added that travellers must follow these rules even if they have been vaccinated.
The report stated that travellers will also be required to undergo a series of tests and quarantine in a government-approved hotel for ten days.
The cost of this stay is £1,750 (approx. TT$17,500) and must be covered by the passenger.
Travellers will be required to book their hotel quarantine package before they depart to the UK.
This will include two Covid-19 tests to be taken during their self-isolation period.
Passengers will also be required to take a coronavirus test before they fly to the UK, as well as complete a passenger locator form (PLF).
The report added that countries that have been moved to the red list have seen an increase in Covid-19 figures, which prompted the Global Travel Taskforce to call for the change.
The traffic light system is reviewed every three weeks and takes into account four key criteria.
These include the percentage of a country’s population that has been vaccinated; the rate of infection; the prevalence of variants of concern; and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, in response to a question from the Express yesterday, stated via WhatsApp:
“Our High Commission in London is scheduled to meet tomorrow with the head of the UK’s Caribbean and Small Island Developing States Department to discuss this matter.”