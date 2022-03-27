T&T opens for business

THE Government has removed most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place since the first case of the virus hit Trinidad and Tobago on March 12, 2020.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the changes at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain yesterday, as he noted that T&T was in a much better place than it was in December, when Covid-19 deaths were accelerating to 100 per day.
He said as of today, people entering Trinidad and Tobago will be allowed to use an antigen test.
“Just to ensure that if persons are determined by the test to be sick, that we can handle you a little differently because the danger of an infected person and of Omicron is not as severe as it was when Delta was raging,” Rowley said.
“We will still require that your status be known and that you respond according to your status, but the absolute requirement for negative PCR before you can come into the country, that will be changed. The Attorney General will make the necessary arrangements.”
He said the TTravelPass will remain in place for a little while longer but he anticipated that very soon the Government would be able to remove it.
He said for the moment, unvaccinated non-nationals will still not be able to enter T&T. “We don’t want to invite trouble if we could avoid it,” he said.
Rowley also announced that the safe zone arrangements that were in place will be removed. However, the wearing of face masks in public places remains in effect, “except if you are on a sporting field”.
“If you are in an environment where you’re engaging in physical sport activity, that would be optional, but there will not be a legal requirement to have your mask on. Other than that, in a public place like in public transport...for the time being, we’ll continue to keep the mask on,” he said.
Effective April 4, all restrictions that were in place for rivers and beaches will be removed completely.
“Which means that we give you time to prepare to be completely free and we don’t mean by freedom to go and be reckless. T&T is moving very quickly to a situation where the Covid restrictions in totality will be removed,” the Prime Minister said. “So the antigen test arrangements will come into effect (today), that’s easy to do administratively, but the other things that we are removing, all other restrictions, meaning that vaccinated and unvaccinated people and the safe zone arrangements, all of that will go...,” he stated.
Rowley said the restrictions on public gatherings will be removed on April 4.
“What’s in place now stays in place until that weekend... so you can prepare to do that and now you know it’s going to happen and we expect that we will behave responsibly. Because I must tell you, even as we are doing this now, coming from where we came from, there are one or two countries now that are experiencing severe outbreaks of Covid-19 and are required to respond and there are also mutations still taking place with Covid-19 variants,” he emphasised.
Asked if restrictions on partying, fetes, loud music and consumption of alcohol in a public place will be lifted, Rowley said all these restrictions will be removed.
“And from April 4, you will be required to control yourself. That’s what the circumstances allow us to do, so the Government will not be out there with policemen saying ‘turn off the music, get out the party’. That will be a huge normalisation,” he said.
Rowley reiterated that all schools will be re-opened in April.
The specifics of how this will be done will be outlined by the Ministry of Education this week, he said.
“And that is the last major hurdle that we have and we are getting close to some semblance of normalcy. It was something that has rested on my shoulder and my mind all the time. And when we get those children out to school, when I see them in their uniforms back out to school, I would know that we’re almost there,” he said.
Rowley stressed that now that the country is re-opening, the onus is on the population to remember that the Covid-19 virus still exists.
“There were times when the State intervened and said to stay in your home. We’re not doing that. There were times when we said to you it doesn’t matter who is in your car, wear a mask. We’re not doing that. There were times when we said if you were making a living plying a taxi, you can only carry half the passengers, we’re not doing that now. We are well away from that and leaving you with the responsibility of not forgetting that the virus is still out there,” he stressed.
Saying he had no crystal ball on the virus and was basing decisions on clinical projections, Rowley said if for any reason T&T’s Covid situation changes as a result of the lifting of restrictions, as seen in other countries, the Government will respond to the virus responsibly, depending on the nature of the threat it poses to the population.
“...And we are hoping that we do not come to a situation where we have to roll back these privileges and freedoms that we have given ourselves now,” he said.
He praised healthcare workers for getting T&T out of the dark days it was in, to where it is today.
“And I think the time has come and will come soon when the people of Trinidad and Tobago would make a special acknowledgement to those people in the health sector who would have played this very significant role in these dark days that we have experienced in the last two years,” he stated.