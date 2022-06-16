As cases of the monkeypox virus continue to increase globally and the virus nears Trinidad and Tobago, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has assured the public that T&T continues to put measures in place in the event the virus arrives here.
Venezuela confirmed its first monkeypox case on Sunday.
According to international reports, the infected man entered the country via Madrid, Spain, after being in contact with two infected people in Spain.
Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, Parasram noted cases of monkeypox are now reported across 39 countries, an increase from 29 countries a week ago.
He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) was seeking to verify new reports of monkeypox-related deaths in Brazil, and is expected to change the name of the virus sometime in the future.
He said an emergency committee, through the WHO, is supposed to meet very soon to determine if monkeypox represents a public health emergency of international concern and if and when this occurs, the WHO will notify the public via their usual media briefing.
Parasram said since the start of 2022, over 1600 confirmed cases and almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported across 39 countries.
Seven of those countries were endemic regions, he noted.
He said 72 deaths have been reported from previously affected countries for the year thus far, including in endemic countries.
“There’s only one suspected death so far in Brazil in the non-endemic countries…no deaths reported thus far in terms of the newly affected countries,” he stated.
Testing capabilities
As to T&T’s preparations for the arrival of the virus, Parasram said at this point of the epidemic, T&T is focussing on several aspects.
“We’re looking at our port response, so ensuring that our port health workers have the central training that is required to detect any unusual diseases and of course, take the necessary steps by way of isolation and treatment thereafter; to ensure that we have a very informed clinical cohort in the country, meaning that the physicians are well trained as to how to recognise the signs and symptoms and of course the public can recognise the signs and symptoms of monkeypox,” he said.
He said last Thursday, the Ministry of Health hosted a webinar with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) on the virus.
“Dr Hinds and myself represented the Ministry of Health and we had some other speakers from dermatology, as well as from the Trinidad and Tobago Dermatology Association and TTMA to give the clinicians an idea of what to expect in terms of those cases. So basically, we’re looking at preparing our clinicians to diagnose to be able to detect it, by way of testing. As we said before, we can send samples and they can be sent via TPHL (Trinidad Public Health Laboratory) to the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), using the CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) mechanism for now. CARPHA is in the process of building in-country testing capabilities. When that happens, we will of course alert the public, as well as the clinicians, of the new measures and the new mechanism to test,” he added.
Parasram reiterated the ministry was also looking at acquiring a monkeypox vaccine, via the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and through a revolving fund.
“And PAHO is looking into the sources of that vaccine and as soon as they get a source they will let us know, and a cost. As well, the treatment for that particular disease is an antiviral and we are working with the manufacturer to see how quickly we can source that as well,” he said.
THE SymptomsAccording to PAHO’s website, the signs and symptoms on monkeypox include:
• fever
• intense headache
• muscle aches
• back pain
• low energy
• swollen lymph nodes
• skin rash or lesions
PAHO states that the rash usually begins within one to three days of the start of a fever. Lesions can be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and can then crust, dry up and fall off. The number of lesions on one person can range from a few to several thousand. The rash tends to be concentrated on the face, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet. They can also be found on the mouth, genitals and eyes.
Symptoms typically last between two and four weeks and go away on their own without treatment.
How it spreadsAnd the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states monkeypox virus can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus can also cross the placenta from the mother to her foetus.
Monkeypox virus may spread from animals to people through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, by handling wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. The virus may also spread through direct contact with body fluids or sores on an infected person or with materials that have touched body fluids or sores, such as clothing or linens.
Monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It can also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact. Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.
It is not yet known what animal maintains the virus in nature, although African rodents are suspected to play a part in monkeypox transmission to people, the CDC states.