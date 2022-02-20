T&T reaches 50% vaccination milestone

North-West Regional Health Authority

one more shot: A person receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine yesterday during the North-West Regional Health Authority’s vaccination initiative at the Namdevco Farmers Market, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Fifty per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s population is now officially fully vaccinated.

The country achieved this milestone yesterday—ten months after vaccines became available in T&T.

The Ministry of Health began administering World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines to the public in April 2021.

The ministry yesterday reported a total of 700,091 people are now fully vaccinated, representing 50.1 per cent of the popu­lation.

Lull broken

This means these people have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single-shot vaccine against Covid-19.

The country had been stuck on 47 per cent for several months, and then achieved 48 per cent in early January.

The 49-per cent mark was achieved on January 25.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh said yesterday 50 per cent was a good milestone to reach.

“My only regret is that we could have done this sooner, but we accept it and we welcome this little milestone,” he said.

The ministry also reported nine new Covid-19-­related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 3,562.

The ministry’s clinical update said the patients were three elderly men, four elderly women and two middle-aged men.

The comorbidities present in the deceased patients included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, dementia, a history of strokes, and benign prostatic ­hyperplasia.

Five people had multiple ­comorbidities, two people had one comorbidity each and two people had no known medical conditions.

One of the deaths occurred in Tobago, taking the death toll there to 240.

So far this month, 158 people have died from the virus in T&T.

For the year, 693 Covid-19-­related deaths have been reported.

The ministry also reported 440 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Forty-one of the new cases were detected in Tobago.

Active cases now stand at 20,635, with 317 active cases in Tobago.

The ministry said 285 positive patients are currently hospitalised, 72 are in step-down facilities and 19,838 are in home self-isolation.

Of the 76 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-­Training Facility, nine are in the intensive care unit and six are in the high-dependency unit.

With the 50-per cent full-vaccination milestone reached yesterday, a total of 699,909 people are now either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

To date, 128,395 people have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

All-female tent claims discrimination by Gypsy

All-female tent claims discrimination by Gypsy

ALLEGATIONS of nepotism, crony­ism, self-dealing and gender discrimination have been made against chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Win­ston “Gypsy” Peters after an all-­woman calypso tent was ex­cluded from participating in the “Taste of Carnival 2022” calypso events.

Venezuelan mom still in custody of State

Venezuelan mom still in custody of State

THE Venezuelan mother whose infant child was killed at sea after being shot by Coast Guard officers two weeks ago remained in the custody of the State last night.

It could not be confirmed exactly where she was being held, but the Sunday Express understands she was being interviewed by police and/or officials from the Immigration Division.

Crime concerns for business owners in PoS

Crime concerns for business owners in PoS

Fear of crime caused an exodus of people from Port of Spain on Wednesday during the big blackout.

But the unease continues and is part of daily life. The majority of businesses closed as early as 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, however, vendors were back on the streets. Food stations at the malls had reopened.

Fifty per cent of Trinidad and Tobago's population is now officially fully vaccinated.

The country achieved this milestone yesterday—ten months after vaccines became available in T&T.

The Ministry of Health began administering World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines to the public in April 2021.

More attention needs to be paid, from a young age, to the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

This was one of the recommendations of the committee appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago.

