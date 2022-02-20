T&T reaches 50% vaccination milestone

Fifty per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s population is now officially fully vaccinated.
The country achieved this milestone yesterday—ten months after vaccines became available in T&T.
The Ministry of Health began administering World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines to the public in April 2021.
The ministry yesterday reported a total of 700,091 people are now fully vaccinated, representing 50.1 per cent of the population.
Lull broken
This means these people have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single-shot vaccine against Covid-19.
The country had been stuck on 47 per cent for several months, and then achieved 48 per cent in early January.
The 49-per cent mark was achieved on January 25.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday 50 per cent was a good milestone to reach.
“My only regret is that we could have done this sooner, but we accept it and we welcome this little milestone,” he said.
The ministry also reported nine new Covid-19-related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 3,562.
The ministry’s clinical update said the patients were three elderly men, four elderly women and two middle-aged men.
The comorbidities present in the deceased patients included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, dementia, a history of strokes, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Five people had multiple comorbidities, two people had one comorbidity each and two people had no known medical conditions.
One of the deaths occurred in Tobago, taking the death toll there to 240.
So far this month, 158 people have died from the virus in T&T.
For the year, 693 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported.
The ministry also reported 440 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.
Forty-one of the new cases were detected in Tobago.
Active cases now stand at 20,635, with 317 active cases in Tobago.
The ministry said 285 positive patients are currently hospitalised, 72 are in step-down facilities and 19,838 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 76 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, nine are in the intensive care unit and six are in the high-dependency unit.
With the 50-per cent full-vaccination milestone reached yesterday, a total of 699,909 people are now either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
To date, 128,395 people have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.