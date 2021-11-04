T&T records 10 deaths, 335 new virus cases

AN additional ten people have died from Covid-19, bringing Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 1,739 as of yesterday.
Yesterday’s fatalities were a slight decline from the previous three days, and brought the death toll for the first four days of November to 43 people.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional ten deaths in its daily Covid-19 update yesterday and said the fatalities were: four elderly males, three elderly females and three middle-aged males
The ministry stated that eight patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and kidney issues. Two people had a single comorbidity—hypertension and cancer, respectively.
An additional 335 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, reflective of samples taken between October 31 and November 3. This brings the total of active positive cases to 5,243 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 58,441 people.
To date, a total of 404,003 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 51,459 people have recovered, 163 of whom were community cases reported yesterday, while 44 people were discharged from hospital.
A total of 327 people are in hospital, 23 positive patients are in step-down facilities and 78 are in State quarantine facilities.
A total of 4,558 people are currently in home self-isolation.
To date, 625,832 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 574,703 have received their second dose.
A total of 610,852 people are now fully vaccinated, of which 36,149 were immunised with a single-dose regime.
Tobago’s Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities are now at capacity, with all five beds occupied, according to an update yesterday from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly.
New confirmed cases stood at 55, while Tobago’s active positive cases were at 325 people, with 27 people in State quarantine and 293 patients in home isolation. Another 22 people have been discharged.
Tobago’s fully-vaccinated was stated at 21,067 people.