T&T records 12 new Covid deaths

COVID-19 deaths have continued to climb, with the Ministry of Health reporting 12 additional fatalities between January 11 to yesterday.
In its weekly update, the ministry said the deceased were four elderly men, five elderly women, one middle-aged man and two middle-aged women.
Eight people were reported as having “multiple comorbidities”, while one person presented with a single comorbidity and one person had no known comorbidities.
The 12 new fatalities have brought Trinidad and Tobago’s total Covid-19 related deaths to 4,309 people, with the rolling seven-day average for deaths now placed at two—a doubling of the average from the previous week.
The ministry also reported 519 new infections while total positive active cases stood at 172 people.
The rolling seven-day average for new infections now stands at 74, also representing an increase.
The new infections were based on samples taken between January 11-17, and brought the total number of positive cases from March 12, 2020, to present to 187,204.
The ministry also reported 516 recovered community cases, while 25 people have been discharged from public health facilities.
This brought the total number of recovered cases to 182,723.
To date, a total of 885,178 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 71 people are in the parallel healthcare and hybrid system, with no patients in stepdown/transition facilities.
Of those currently in hospital, 23 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
There are 18 Covid-19 patients at the Caura Hospital, five at the Arima General Hospital, two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital (the Fort) and 23 people are in the hybrid system.
A total of 124 people are in self-isolation.
To date, 718,291 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 51.3 per cent of the population, while 689,059 have had a first dose of a two-step Covid-19 vaccine.
The ministry’s clinical update said that 58,704 people have been vaccinated with a single-dose regime, and a total of 171,719 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.