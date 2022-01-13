T&T records 15 more deaths

Fifteen more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago to date to 3,134.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday as:
• Four elderly men
• Six elderly women
• Three middled-aged men
• One middle-aged woman
• One young adult woman
The ministry said nine patients had multiple comorbidities, two had one comorbidity and four had no known medical conditions.
Tobago did not record any new deaths yesterday and the island’s death toll remains at 220.
So far this month, 265 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.
The ministry also reported an additional 453 newly-confirmed cases of the virus, from samples taken January 7 to 12.
Thirty-three of these new cases were reported in Tobago.
There is now a total of 15,854 active positive cases, while the total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic increased to 98,927.
The number of hospitalised patients stands at 610, which includes 476 positive patients in hospital and 134 patients in step-down facilities.
Of the 112 patients hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 26 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
The ministry also noted there are 14,791 persons in home self-isolation.
As of yesterday, 48.4 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.