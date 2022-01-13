T&T records 15 more deaths

coronavirus____use

Fifteen more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago to date to 3,134.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday as:

• Four elderly men

• Six elderly women

• Three middled-aged men

• One middle-aged woman

• One young adult woman

The ministry said nine patients had multiple comorbidities, two had one comorbidity and four had no known medical conditions.

Tobago did not record any new deaths yesterday and the island’s death toll remains at 220.

So far this month, 265 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.

The ministry also reported an additional 453 newly-confirmed cases of the virus, from samples taken January 7 to 12.

Thirty-three of these new cases were reported in Tobago.

There is now a total of 15,854 active positive cases, while the total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic increased to 98,927.

The number of hospitalised patients stands at 610, which includes 476 positive patients in hospital and 134 patients in step-down facilities.

Of the 112 patients hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 26 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The ministry also noted there are 14,791 persons in home self-isolation.

As of yesterday, 48.4 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

VICTORY FOR HINDUS

VICTORY FOR HINDUS

Government’s decision to lift the ban on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims is a victory for the Hindu community and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, says Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Secretary General Vijay Maharaj.

NEW HUNT FOR TOP COP

NEW HUNT FOR TOP COP

It’s official.

The order of merit list for Police Commissioner produced by the collapsed Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) has been scrapped.

This means the new PolSC, headed by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones, will begin a fresh hunt for a top cop.

The commission said yesterday that former police commissioner Gary Griffith is free to reapply for the job.

T&T records 15 more deaths

T&T records 15 more deaths

Fifteen more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago to date to 3,134.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday as:

• Four elderly men

• Six elderly women

• Three middled-aged men

LOSING A SON TO MURDER

LOSING A SON TO MURDER

The death of a child is one of the most painful events that a parent can experience and is linked to traumatic grief reactions, says psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

Long-term effects include depressive symptoms, poorer well-being and health problems, he said.

This may have been the case with 74-year-old Ulasi Ramoutar, who lost his son back in 2017. The elderly man endured severe trauma that affected him phy­si­cally and mentally, rela­tives said. He now has little memory of the tra­ge­dy that changed his life.

The Ramoutars were simple people. There were five siblings.

Street vendors struggling to survive the pandemic

Street vendors struggling to survive the pandemic

Living in a time of Covid-19 has brought with it the stresses of job loss, deaths by the thousands, and positive cases by the tens of thousands.

The uncertainty can be overwhelming, yet people must make a living, against the odds.

Recommended for you