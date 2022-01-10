Sixteen more people, including two from Tobago, have died from the Covid-19 virus.
This brings the total number of deaths to date to 3,082 with the virus already taking 213 lives only ten days into the new year.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:
• Seven elderly men
• Three elderly women
• Five middled-aged men
• One middle-aged woman
Eight patients had multiple comorbidities, seven had only one comorbidity while one patient was in good health.
According to the ministry, 402 additional persons tested positive for Covid-19. The samples were taken during the period January 4 to 9, and not the last 24 hours.
Nine of these new cases were reported in Tobago.
There are now a total of 16,169 active positive cases across the islands.
The total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 97,354.
The number of hospitalised patients stands at 597.
This includes 453 positive patients in hospital and 144 patients in step-down facilities.
Of the 120 patients hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 26 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). The ministry also noted there are 15, 170 persons in home self-isolation.
Additionally, the national population vaccination status is now 48.2 per cent with 674,618 people considered fully vaccinated while 90,359 people have received a booster shot as well.
The ministry reported that 14 per cent of patients in hospital or step-down facilities representing 1,570 people are fully vaccinated while 86 per cent of patients totalling 9,607 are not.