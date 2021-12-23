T&T records 19 deaths, 928 new cases

coronavirus____use

Nineteen more people have succumbed to Covid-19, while 928 additional positive cases of the virus have been recorded.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 2,681 and total infections have risen to 87,980.

According to the Ministry of Health’s clinical update yesterday, the deceased patients were eight elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-aged men and three middle-aged women.

The ministry said the comorbidities in these patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease, asthma, cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s disease and a history of strokes.

Nine of the patients had multiple comorbidities, while four patients each had only one comorbidity.

Six patients had no known medical conditions.

Tobago recorded two deaths yesterday—a 47-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both with pre-existing medical conditions.

A total of 523 people have died from Covid-19 in T&T this month, while 16,619 new infections have been recorded.

Trinidad currently has 14,654 active cases of the virus, while Tobago has 1,371 active cases.

The ministry also reported 96 people were discharged from public health facilities, and there were 438 recovered community cases, increasing the overall number of recovered patients to 69,274.

The ministry said 524 positive patients are hospitalised, 14,360 are in home self-isolation, 213 are in step-down facilities, and 35 are in State quarantine facilities.

Of the 115 patients at Couva Hospital, 23 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 28 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Six patients are in the Covid-19 ICU in Tobago.

Thus far, 658,807 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech), and 47,746 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ministry said 663,831 people are fully vaccinated, while 65,336 have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose or booster shot.

NATUC: Staying at home without pay inhumane

NATUC: Staying at home without pay inhumane

The National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) says it intends to take action if Government fails to have proper consultation and come to an agreement regarding the “jab or no job” Covid policy for public sector workers.

The union has not disclosed what form of action it intends to take, but said it would come in early January.

The Government will not withdraw its proposed vaccination policy for the public sector, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

At a news conference yesterday, he further called on Ancel Roget, head of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), to tell the country why he (Roget) got vaccinated but does not support others taking the vaccine.

THIS Christmas, spare a thought for the mother and family of Maria Kathleen Smith, who was just getting her feet wet in the world when she was found dead under strange circumstances two months ago.

Police investigators have said the evidence suggests Maria, 25, died by suicide.

Her mother, Ro­sanna Smith, however, believes her daughter—her only child—was a murder victim.

Close friends of 26-year-old Rizzane Roach-Lucas are baffled over her murder.

Lucas, of De La Mer Avenue, Trincity, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in an empty lot of land along Todd’s Road, Talparo.

She was pregnant, police said.

“Rizzy was a sweet girl, the sweetest person you would have known. She had a spirit that could light up any room, no matter what mood you were in.

