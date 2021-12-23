T&T records 19 deaths, 928 new cases

Nineteen more people have succumbed to Covid-19, while 928 additional positive cases of the virus have been recorded.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 2,681 and total infections have risen to 87,980.
According to the Ministry of Health’s clinical update yesterday, the deceased patients were eight elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-aged men and three middle-aged women.
The ministry said the comorbidities in these patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease, asthma, cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s disease and a history of strokes.
Nine of the patients had multiple comorbidities, while four patients each had only one comorbidity.
Six patients had no known medical conditions.
Tobago recorded two deaths yesterday—a 47-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both with pre-existing medical conditions.
A total of 523 people have died from Covid-19 in T&T this month, while 16,619 new infections have been recorded.
Trinidad currently has 14,654 active cases of the virus, while Tobago has 1,371 active cases.
The ministry also reported 96 people were discharged from public health facilities, and there were 438 recovered community cases, increasing the overall number of recovered patients to 69,274.
The ministry said 524 positive patients are hospitalised, 14,360 are in home self-isolation, 213 are in step-down facilities, and 35 are in State quarantine facilities.
Of the 115 patients at Couva Hospital, 23 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 28 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Six patients are in the Covid-19 ICU in Tobago.
Thus far, 658,807 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech), and 47,746 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ministry said 663,831 people are fully vaccinated, while 65,336 have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose or booster shot.