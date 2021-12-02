T&T records 21 more deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported another 21 Covid-19 deaths.
This takes the death toll from the virus to 2,198.
In its daily update, the ministry identified the deceased patients as seven elderly men, four elderly women, seven middle-aged men and three middle-aged women.
The ministry said 14 of the patients had multiple comorbiditiesm including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, heart disease, lung disease and a history of strokes.
Two patients had a single comorbidity—diabetes.
Five patients had no known comorbidity.
One of the deaths, a 46-year-old woman with comorbidities, occurred in Tobago.
With 19 deaths recorded on the first day of December, the death toll for the month now stands at 40.
Tobago’s death toll increased to 124.
The ministry also recorded 756 additional positive cases yesterday, taking active cases to 11,214 and overall confirmed cases to 72,775.
Tobago reported 110 new cases, taking the island’s active total cases to 802.
The number of recovered patients now stands at 59,363 with 104 people being discharged from hospital yesterday, and 373 recovered community cases.
There are currently 532 positive patients in hospital.
The ministry said 93 patients are at Couva Hospital—23 in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 15 in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Seven patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
Vaccination
To date, 646,857 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech), and 43,911 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ministry said 645,833 people are fully vaccinated, while 28,984 people have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose.