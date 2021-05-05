T&T records 4 deaths, 399 new cases

The Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 189, with four new deaths occurring yesterday, while the country also recorded the largest number of cases reported in a single day—399.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening, along with a record 399 new cases of the virus.
The ministry said the deceased patients were one elderly male with co-morbidities, another elderly male with no known co-morbidities, one middle-aged female with co-morbidities and one middle-aged male with no co-morbidities.
This brings to 20 the number of deaths recorded in the first five days of May. A total of 1,281 new cases have been recorded during the same period.
For the year thus far, 4,655 cases and 62 deaths have been recorded.
The 399 new cases is the largest number of cases to be reported in a single day. The ministry said two of those cases are recently repatriated nationals. It brings the active case load to 3,024 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,105.
Hospital occupancy has also increased again, despite seven new discharges from health facilities.
A total of 276 people are currently hospitalised, compared to 264 on Tuesday.
More people are also in the Intensive Care and High Dependency units.
On Tuesday there were 31 people in both units combined. Yesterday this figure increased to 40.
At present, ten people are in the ICU, and 30 are in the HDU.
There have been an additional 53 recovered community cases, bringing the number of recovered patients to 8,892.
In Tobago, one patient was discharged and four cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 56.
The island has had a total of 251 confirmed cases of the virus, and two deaths, to date.
At this time, 2,307 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 204 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Forty-two people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 138,090 samples (64,320 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry advised that 55,259 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 288 of those receiving both their first and second shots.