Another seven people have died of Covid-19, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,274.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening as:
• one elderly man with co-morbidities;
• two elderly women with co-morbidities;
• two middle-age women with co-morbidities;
• one elderly man with no co-morbidities;
• one middle-age man with no co-morbidities.
One of the patients, a 65-year-old man with co-morbidities, died in Tobago, raising Tobago’s death toll to 64.
A total of 1,147 people have died from the virus for 2021 thus far.
Of those, 197 deaths occurred this month.
The ministry also reported 297 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing total cases since the pandemic began to 44,296.
Tobago reported 28 new cases.
Active cases now stand at 4,701, with 495 of those in Tobago.
The ministry said 33 more people were discharged from public health facilities, and there were 266 additional recovered community cases, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 38,321.
There are 292 positive patients hospitalised across nine public health facilities.
Of the 70 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 15 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Five positive patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
The ministry said 102 positive patients are in step-down facilities, 157 are in State quarantine facilities, and 4,010 people are in home self-isolation.
To date, 118,785 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine; 361,838 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine; 22,616 have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; and 1,063 have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There are now 389,317 fully vaccinated people.